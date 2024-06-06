Recipe: Easy Potato Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi might sound tough, but our guest makes it look easy! Plus secrets to the perfect Pomodoro Sauce. And, see below for the web-only video of the recipe for an Avocado Crab Louie. These recipes came from Chef Steven Rojas, from Nutwood in Winter Haven, where he serves up a seasonal menu of inspired, sustainable local fare.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below.



Watch the recipes again any time by clicking the videos, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Potato Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce and Whipped Burrata (serves 4)

Ingredients

2 russet potatoes, approx. 11 oz each

kosher salt

4 tbsp olive oil

4 thin slices garlic

28 oz can San Marzano peeled tomatoes, hand-crushed

2½ - 3½ oz all-purpose flour

3 large egg yolks

salt, to taste

burrata cheese, chopped (for garnish)

Parmesan cheese, grated (for garnish)

black pepper, cracked (for garnish)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Pierce potatoes with fork and place on mound of kosher salt on baking sheet. Bake 1 hour or until soft. While potatoes cook, in medium saucepan, sweat thinly sliced garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes and cook 20 minutes, season with salt to taste. When potatoes are done, brush off excess salt. While potatoes are still hot, scoop out flesh and use a ricer to dispense onto floured working surface. Form a well with riced potatoes, sprinkle with flour. Add egg yolks, season with salt, sprinkle with more flour. Gently mix using bench scraper (avoid overworking to prevent gummy gnocchi). Form soft dough ball that holds finger imprint. Roll dough into ropes of desired diameter and cut into pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, then gently roll on gnocchi paddle or fork to form ridged, oval gnocchi. Place gnocchi on sheet pan. Salt pot of simmering water and add gnocchi. Adjust gnocchi dough if needed based on texture test: more flour if falling apart, note observations if heavy/dense. Once gnocchi float to top, remove and plunge into ice bath. Drain gnocchi on paper towel–lined sheet pan.

Avocado Crab Louie (serves 2)

Ingredients

4 oz Kewpie mayo

2 oz ketchup

2 tbsp cornichon, minced

1 tsp pickle juice

1 tbsp capers

2 tbsp chives, chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp sour cream

1 Hass avocado, cut in half

8 oz snow crab, cooked

8 oz lump crab meat

4 oz Key West pink shrimp, cooked

2 baby peppers, for garnish

1 baby romaine lettuce, for garnish

5 snow peas, blanched and julienned for garnish

20 Everglades tomatoes or cherry tomatoes for garnish

Directions

In bowl, combine Kewpie mayo, ketchup, cornichon, pickle juice, capers, chives, Dijon mustard, and sour cream to create Crab Louie dressing. Season dressing with salt and pepper to taste. On serving plate, place avocado halves and stuff them with alternating layers of snow crab, lump crab meat, and shrimp. Garnish plate with baby peppers, baby romaine lettuce, julienned snow peas, and Everglades or cherry tomatoes. Serve stuffed avocado with generous helping of Crab Louie dressing.

