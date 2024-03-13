Recipe: Halibut Spetsiota with Roasted Zucchini

We're making mealtime Mediterranean as a top Chef shares how to make a simple Greek fish dish: Halibut 'Spetsiota'- fish with a tomato sauce, with a side of roasted zucchini. These recipes come from Billy Zeko, Executive Chef with Predalina- one of only 6 Tampa restaurants to be added to the 2024 Michelin Guide.

Halibut Spetsiota

Ingredients

2 oz garlic confit (roasted garlic in oil)

½ cup chopped fennel

1 lb Castelvetrano olives, sliced into rings

1 tbsp oregano

4 oz capers, drained

¾ cup Roma (plum) tomatoes

1 lb marinara sauce

4 oz water

3 cups white wine

4 oz white balsamic vinegar

5 oz caper brine

parsley, chopped - to taste

basil, chopped - to taste

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 lb halibut, skin off - 1 per person

salt flakes, to garnish

olive oil, to garnish

Directions for Spetsiota sauce

Combine confit, fennel, olives, oregano, capers in a pan and sweat lightly. Then add tomatoes,

Add marinara, water, wine and vinegar. Bring to a simmer.

Finish with caper liquid, chopped herbs, and lemon juice.

Directions for Halibut

Season with salt.

Sear on medium high with oil for 3–4 minutes each side.

Directions to combine

Once everything is finished, lay 2-3 oz sauce in dish, place fish on top, garnish with salt flakes and olive oil to finish.

Hearth Roasted Zucchini

Ingredients

1 large zucchini cut in half, scored (per person)

olive oil

salt - to taste

1/3 cup chopped toasted pistachio, to garnish

pomegranate molasses, to garnish (Chef Billy prefers Little Village Goods Pomegranate Molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 475° F.

Season zucchini halves with olive oil and generous amount of salt.

Sear zucchini, flesh side down, in sauté pan to develop slight char flavor.

Place skin side down on greased sheet pan and place in oven for 7 minutes.

Serve with Whipped Feta Schmear (recipe below). Place a layer of schmear on plate, put zucchini on top, garnish with toasted pistachio and finish off with drizzle of pomegranate molasses on top of zucchini.

Whipped Feta Schmear

Ingredients

½ qt cream cheese

1 qt feta cheese

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 cup Greek yogurt

Directions

Allow cream cheese and feta to warm up to room temperature for 30 minutes.

In stand mixer, add cream cheese and begin to whip using paddle attachment. Add feta, whip until it has a homogenous smooth texture, add in and mix seasoning and yogurt.

Mix all ingredients on medium, remove from mixer.

