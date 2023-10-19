Recipe: Hawaiian Bison Ribeye & 13 Spice Agave Sweet Potato
Ribeye, but make it Bison... Chef Richard Hales joined us from Hales Blackbrick Tampa to make his ribeye, Hawaiian style - plus a side of sweet potatoes with 13 Spice Agave dressing.
Hawaiian Bison Ribeye
Ingredients
- ¼ cup fresh ginger, minced
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups pineapple juice
- 1 qt soy sauce
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- oil to shine
- Bison Ribeye, cut to 16 oz serving
Directions
Blend ginger with garlic in pineapple juice
Mix in soy sauce, brown sugar and apple cider vinegar until sugar dissolves
Add a little oil for shine
Submerge Ribeye and refrigerate for minimum 6 hours or best overnight
Roast and sear
13 Spice Agave Sweet Potato
Seasoned Salt
Ingredients
- 1 cup salt
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp green chili powder
- ½ tsp white pepper
- 1 tsp sugar
Directions
Mix all ingredients until combined
Sweet Potato
Ingredients
- Sweet potatoes, 2 per person
- Seasoned Salt (see above)
Directions
Peel sweet potato and cut into wedges
Boil until tender
Fry or roast until crisp
Top with Seasoned Salt (see above) and 13 Spice Agave (see below)
13 Spice Agave
Ingredients
- 1 cup agave
- 1 tbsp 13 spice
Directions
Mix until well combined
