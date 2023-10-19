Recipe: Hawaiian Bison Ribeye & 13 Spice Agave Sweet Potato

Ribeye, but make it Bison... Chef Richard Hales joined us from Hales Blackbrick Tampa to make his ribeye, Hawaiian style - plus a side of sweet potatoes with 13 Spice Agave dressing.

Hawaiian Bison Ribeye

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh ginger, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups pineapple juice

1 qt soy sauce

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

oil to shine

Bison Ribeye, cut to 16 oz serving

Directions

Blend ginger with garlic in pineapple juice

Mix in soy sauce, brown sugar and apple cider vinegar until sugar dissolves

Add a little oil for shine

Submerge Ribeye and refrigerate for minimum 6 hours or best overnight

Roast and sear

13 Spice Agave Sweet Potato

Seasoned Salt

Ingredients

1 cup salt

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp green chili powder

½ tsp white pepper

1 tsp sugar

Directions

Mix all ingredients until combined

Sweet Potato

Ingredients

Sweet potatoes, 2 per person

Seasoned Salt (see above)

Directions

Peel sweet potato and cut into wedges

Boil until tender

Fry or roast until crisp

Top with Seasoned Salt (see above) and 13 Spice Agave (see below)

13 Spice Agave

Ingredients

1 cup agave

1 tbsp 13 spice

Directions

Mix until well combined

