Recipe: Hummus 3 Ways
We’re bringing you three ways to make a Mediterranean meal with hand-crafted hummus, courtesy of our guest Chef Andrew Bult from St Pete’s ‘Baba’.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!
And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Hummus
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked chickpeas
- ¼ cup aquafaba (cooking liquid from chickpeas or canned chickpea liquid)
- ½ cup lemon juice
- ½ cup roasted garlic
- ¼ cup roasted garlic oil
- 1 cup olive oil
- 4 ½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 ¼ cups tahini
- 8 oz ice
Directions
- In food processor, combine cooked chickpeas, aquafaba, lemon juice, roasted garlic, roasted garlic oil, olive oil, kosher salt, and ground cumin.
- Blend mixture until silky smooth.
- Add tahini and ice to food processor with chickpea mixture.
- Continue to blend until tahini and ice are well incorporated and hummus has a creamy and smooth consistency.
Sujuk
Ingredients
- 12 oz ground beef
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground allspice
- 1 tsp ground fenugreek
- 2 tsp crushed Aleppo pepper
- 2 tsp kosher salt
Directions
- In mixing bowl, combine ground beef, minced garlic, cumin, allspice, fenugreek, Aleppo pepper, and kosher salt. Mix thoroughly until spices are well blended into beef.
- Heat sauté pan over medium/high heat. Once hot, add seasoned meat mixture.
- Cook meat until ibrowned and fully cooked, making sure to chop and break up meat as it cooks for even consistency.
Chickpea Salad
Ingredients
- ½ European cucumber
- ¼ large red onion
- 1 cup cooked chickpeas
- 7 mint leaves
- 2 sprigs parsley
- 4 sprigs dill
- 3 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground sumac
Directions
- Dice cucumber and red onion, and place in mixing bowl.
- Add cooked chickpeas and pomegranate seeds.
- Drizzle mixture with lemon juice and season with kosher salt and ground sumac.
- Roughly chop mint leaves, parsley, and dill. Add chopped herbs to bowl.
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly to ensure they are well combined and flavors are evenly distributed.
Sautéed Chicken Shawarma
Ingredients
- 12 oz boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
- ¼ large Spanish or white onion
- 1 small jalapeño
- 1 tsp shawarma spice
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 oz neutral oil (such as canola or vegetable oil)
Directions
- Heat oil in sauté pan over medium/high heat.
- Add chicken to pan and season with shawarma spice and salt. Begin sautéing chicken until almost fully cooked.
- Slice jalapeño and onion and add to pan.
- Sauté until chicken is completely cooked through and both jalapeño and onion have softened.
Pita Salad
Ingredients
- ¼ head of cabbage
- 1 Roma tomato
- ½ European cucumber
- ¼ large red onion
- 10 mint leaves
- 10 sprigs of parsley
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Directions
- Thinly slice cabbage and red onion into large mixing bowl.
- Cut cucumber and tomato into quarters lengthwise, then slice quarters ¼" thick. Add to bowl.
- Roughly chop parsley and mint leaves and add to bowl.
- Over salad mixture, add kosher salt, ground black pepper, dried oregano, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and olive oil.
- Toss all \ingredients together until everything is well incorporated and evenly dressed.
Chicken Pita
Ingredients
- 2 pita breads
- Hummus (see recipe above)
- Pita Salad (see recipe above)
- Sautéed Chicken Shawarma
- crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Open pita and spread generous layer of hummus inside.
- Add Pita Salad into pita pockets.
- Follow with Chicken Shawarma.
- Top with crumbled feta cheese.
- Warm pita pockets on grill or in dry sauté pan over medium/low heat until slightly warmed through.
Hummus with Chickpea Salad
Ingredients
- 8 oz hummus
- Chickpea Salad (see recipe above)
- smoked paprika
- olive oil, for drizzling
- crudités, for serving
Directions
- Place hummus in center of large serving bowl.
- Use back of scoop or spoon to push hummus from center outwards, creating well in middle.
- Add Chickpea Salad to well in hummus.
- Garnish with sprinkle of smoked paprika and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Serve with a selection of crudités.
Hummus with Sujuk
Ingredients
- 8 oz hummus
- Sujuk (see recipe above)
- chopped parsley, for garnish
- toasted pine nuts, for garnish
- smoked paprika, for garnish
- olive oil, for drizzling
- pita chips, for serving
Directions
- Place hummus in center of large serving bowl.
- Use back of scoop or spoon to push hummus from center outwards, creating well in middle.
- Add Sujuk to well in hummus.
- Garnish with chopped parsley, toasted pine nuts, smoked paprika, and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Serve with pita chips for dipping.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.