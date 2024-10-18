Recipe: Hummus 3 Ways

We’re bringing you three ways to make a Mediterranean meal with hand-crafted hummus, courtesy of our guest Chef Andrew Bult from St Pete’s ‘Baba’.

Hummus

Ingredients

4 cups cooked chickpeas

¼ cup aquafaba (cooking liquid from chickpeas or canned chickpea liquid)

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup roasted garlic

¼ cup roasted garlic oil

1 cup olive oil

4 ½ tsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground cumin

1 ¼ cups tahini

8 oz ice

Directions

In food processor, combine cooked chickpeas, aquafaba, lemon juice, roasted garlic, roasted garlic oil, olive oil, kosher salt, and ground cumin. Blend mixture until silky smooth. Add tahini and ice to food processor with chickpea mixture. Continue to blend until tahini and ice are well incorporated and hummus has a creamy and smooth consistency.

Sujuk

Ingredients

12 oz ground beef

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp ground fenugreek

2 tsp crushed Aleppo pepper

2 tsp kosher salt

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine ground beef, minced garlic, cumin, allspice, fenugreek, Aleppo pepper, and kosher salt. Mix thoroughly until spices are well blended into beef. Heat sauté pan over medium/high heat. Once hot, add seasoned meat mixture. Cook meat until ibrowned and fully cooked, making sure to chop and break up meat as it cooks for even consistency.

Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

½ European cucumber

¼ large red onion

1 cup cooked chickpeas

7 mint leaves

2 sprigs parsley

4 sprigs dill

3 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground sumac

Directions

Dice cucumber and red onion, and place in mixing bowl. Add cooked chickpeas and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle mixture with lemon juice and season with kosher salt and ground sumac. Roughly chop mint leaves, parsley, and dill. Add chopped herbs to bowl. Mix all ingredients thoroughly to ensure they are well combined and flavors are evenly distributed.

Sautéed Chicken Shawarma

Ingredients

12 oz boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed

¼ large Spanish or white onion

1 small jalapeño

1 tsp shawarma spice

2 tsp salt

1 oz neutral oil (such as canola or vegetable oil)

Directions

Heat oil in sauté pan over medium/high heat. Add chicken to pan and season with shawarma spice and salt. Begin sautéing chicken until almost fully cooked. Slice jalapeño and onion and add to pan. Sauté until chicken is completely cooked through and both jalapeño and onion have softened.

Pita Salad

Ingredients

¼ head of cabbage

1 Roma tomato

½ European cucumber

¼ large red onion

10 mint leaves

10 sprigs of parsley

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Thinly slice cabbage and red onion into large mixing bowl. Cut cucumber and tomato into quarters lengthwise, then slice quarters ¼" thick. Add to bowl. Roughly chop parsley and mint leaves and add to bowl. Over salad mixture, add kosher salt, ground black pepper, dried oregano, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and olive oil. Toss all \ingredients together until everything is well incorporated and evenly dressed.

Chicken Pita

Ingredients

2 pita breads

Hummus (see recipe above)

Pita Salad (see recipe above)

Sautéed Chicken Shawarma

crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Open pita and spread generous layer of hummus inside. Add Pita Salad into pita pockets. Follow with Chicken Shawarma. Top with crumbled feta cheese. Warm pita pockets on grill or in dry sauté pan over medium/low heat until slightly warmed through.

Hummus with Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

8 oz hummus

Chickpea Salad (see recipe above)

smoked paprika

olive oil, for drizzling

crudités, for serving

Directions

Place hummus in center of large serving bowl. Use back of scoop or spoon to push hummus from center outwards, creating well in middle. Add Chickpea Salad to well in hummus. Garnish with sprinkle of smoked paprika and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with a selection of crudités.

Hummus with Sujuk

Ingredients

8 oz hummus

Sujuk (see recipe above)

chopped parsley, for garnish

toasted pine nuts, for garnish

smoked paprika, for garnish

olive oil, for drizzling

pita chips, for serving

Directions

Place hummus in center of large serving bowl. Use back of scoop or spoon to push hummus from center outwards, creating well in middle. Add Sujuk to well in hummus. Garnish with chopped parsley, toasted pine nuts, smoked paprika, and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with pita chips for dipping.

