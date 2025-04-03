Man accused of pulling gun outside Tampa 7-Eleven during attempted robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - A man faces serious charges after Tampa police say he pulled a gun on another man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven early Thursday.
Timeline:
According to the Tampa Police Department, Alec Holmes, 30, approached the victim in the parking lot of the store at 4943 E. Busch Blvd. around 6:15 a.m. and demanded money.
TPD says the victim was able to get away uninjured and call police.
Witnesses gave officers a detailed description of the suspect, according to police, leading to the arrest of Holmes near the scene a short time later.
What's next:
Holmes faces charges of armed robbery (attempted), aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Hillsborough County Jail records show Holmes is being held without bond.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Jail records.
