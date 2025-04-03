Man accused of pulling gun outside Tampa 7-Eleven during attempted robbery

The Brief Alec Holmes, 30, faces felony charges after an attempted armed robbery outside a 7-Eleven early Thursday, according to Tampa police. It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of E. Busch Blvd. The victim was not injured.



A man faces serious charges after Tampa police say he pulled a gun on another man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven early Thursday.

Timeline:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Alec Holmes, 30, approached the victim in the parking lot of the store at 4943 E. Busch Blvd. around 6:15 a.m. and demanded money.

TPD says the victim was able to get away uninjured and call police.

Witnesses gave officers a detailed description of the suspect, according to police, leading to the arrest of Holmes near the scene a short time later.

What's next:

Holmes faces charges of armed robbery (attempted), aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hillsborough County Jail records show Holmes is being held without bond.

