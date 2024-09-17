Recipe: Macaroni Au Gratin

We're making Mac and Cheese and Chicken. Not two dishes, but one - with four different cheeses for extra flavor! This recipe comes from Ciliana Pluviose. Together with her sister Gladys Jean, they run Bradenton restaurant The Barnyard.

Macaroni Au Gratin

Ingredients

1 lb penne pasta

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup butter

½ cup finely chopped onions

½ cup finely chopped mixed bell peppers (red and green)

1 tsp all-purpose seasoning (your choice)

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp chicken bouillon seasoning

2 cans (12 oz each) evaporated milk

1 cup water, to thin the sauce

1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese blend

1 ½ cups shredded Colby Jack cheese

1 lb cooked and shredded chicken

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp mustard

4 pieces Laughing Cow cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. In large pot, bring 8 cups of salted water to boil. Add penne pasta and cook according to package instructions (about 10 minutes) or until al dente. Drain pasta, toss with olive oil, and set aside. For sauce, melt butter in pot over medium heat. Sauté chopped onions and bell peppers for 2-3 minutes until tender. To sautéed vegetables, add shredded chicken, evaporated milk, all-purpose seasoning, garlic powder, and chicken bouillon seasoning. Mix well. Stir in 1 cup of Parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese blend, Colby Jack cheese, and Laughing Cow cheese. Cook until cheese has melted into a creamy sauce. If sauce is too thick, add 1 cup of water to reach desired consistency. Combine creamy cheese sauce with cooked pasta. Mix in mayonnaise and mustard. Transfer pasta mixture to buttered 8" x 11" baking dish. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup of Parmesan cheese on top. Bake in preheated oven for 30–45 minutes or until top is golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.

