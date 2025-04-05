3 Georgia men driving over 120 MPH arrested for street racing on I-4: FHP
TAMPA - Three Georgia men were arrested for street racing on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say they spotted a Corvette heading west at 97 MPH and soon after, they saw two challengers approach the Corvette.
The backstory:
The three cars slowed to 80 MPH near milepost 22 before accelerating to speeds higher than 120 MPH, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
During the apparent street race, the three suspects made multiple lane changes and passed other cars on the shoulder.
Suspects
- 37-year-old Talon Moore
- 34-year-old Dionte Moment
- 39-year-old Lynelle Peterson
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
