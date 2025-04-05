3 Georgia men driving over 120 MPH arrested for street racing on I-4: FHP

The Brief Three Georgia men driving over 120 MPH on I-4 were arrested for street racing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The three cars slowed to 80 MPH near milepost 22 before accelerating to speeds higher than 120 MPH, according to FHP. During the apparent street race, the three suspects made multiple lane changes and passed other cars on the shoulder.



Three Georgia men were arrested for street racing on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they spotted a Corvette heading west at 97 MPH and soon after, they saw two challengers approach the Corvette.

The backstory:

The three cars slowed to 80 MPH near milepost 22 before accelerating to speeds higher than 120 MPH, according to FHP.

During the apparent street race, the three suspects made multiple lane changes and passed other cars on the shoulder.

Suspects

37-year-old Talon Moore

34-year-old Dionte Moment

39-year-old Lynelle Peterson

