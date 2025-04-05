Expand / Collapse search

3 Georgia men driving over 120 MPH arrested for street racing on I-4: FHP

By
Published  April 5, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Tampa
The Brief

TAMPA - Three Georgia men were arrested for street racing on I-4 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they spotted a Corvette heading west at 97 MPH and soon after, they saw two challengers approach the Corvette.

The backstory:

The three cars slowed to 80 MPH near milepost 22 before accelerating to speeds higher than 120 MPH, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

During the apparent street race, the three suspects made multiple lane changes and passed other cars on the shoulder.

Suspects

  • 37-year-old Talon Moore
  • 34-year-old Dionte Moment
  • 39-year-old Lynelle Peterson

