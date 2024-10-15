Recipe: Malta Braised Oxtail with Calabaza Mash
We're making a tasty and tender dish worth the time: Malta-Braised Oxtails, which we're serving with a very seasonal Calabaza squash mash. This recipe comes from Chef Felicia Lacalle, Executive Chef over the restaurants on St Pete's pier, including the tremendous Teak.
Malta Braised Oxtail
Ingredients
- 4 lbs oxtails
- salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 medium onions, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, crushed
- 6 guajillo peppers
- 2 chile de arbol
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 cloves
- 2 star anise
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp coriander seeds (or ground coriander)
- 1 tsp paprika
- 4 cups malta
- 2 cups beef broth
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp flour
- calabaza mash (see recipe below)
- broccolini (see recipe below)
- orange chimichurri (see recipe below)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Pat oxtails dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
- In heavy cast-iron Dutch oven or brazier over medium-high heat, add olive oil and brown oxtails on all sides. Once seared, remove and set aside.
- In same pot, toast dried chile de arbol and guajillo peppers briefly.
- Add cinnamon, cloves, star anise, bay leaves, black peppercorns, thyme, coriander, and paprika to pot. Toast for 1 minute.
- Include onions and garlic, allowing them to sweat and become fragrant.
- Stir in tomato paste and brown sugar, then deglaze with malta and add beef broth. Season with additional salt and pepper.
- Return oxtails to pot, bring mixture to boil, cover with lid or foil, and transfer to oven. Bake 3 hours.
- Once done, remove oxtails and set aside. Blend cooking liquid and strain it.
- To make gravy, melt butter in saucepot, then whisk in flour to form roux. Gradually add strained liquid, stirring until thickened.
- Serve braised oxtails with broccolini over calabaza mash. Drizzle with gravy and garnish with orange chimichurri.
Broccolini with Garlic Butter
Ingredients
- 6 pieces broccolini
- 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp butter
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ice water for blanching
Directions
- Prepare bowl with ice and water large enough to hold broccolini. This will be used to shock broccolini after blanching.
- In small pot, bring salted water to boil. Blanch broccolini for 1 minute.
- Immediately remove broccolini from boiling water and submerge in ice water to halt cooking process.
- Once broccolini has cooled, take out of ice water and pat dry thoroughly with paper towels.
- In sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt butter.
- Add broccolini and garlic to pan and sauté until broccolini is heated through.
- Season broccolini with salt and black pepper to your preference.
Brown Butter Bacon Calabaza Mash
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb Spanish calabaza, peeled, seeded and diced
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 cup finely diced bacon
- 1 ¼ tsp salt, plus additional to taste
- 1 tsp black pepper
- juice of 1 lime
Directions
- Place butter in small saucepot and melt over medium-low heat. Continue to cook until butter turns nutty brown color, then remove from heat and set aside.
- Heat another pot over medium heat and cook diced bacon until crispy. Once done, remove bacon from pot and set aside on paper towels to drain.
- Fill medium pot with water, add 1 ¼ tsp of salt, and bring to boil over high heat. Add diced calabaza to boiling water and cook until tender, which should take about 25 minutes.
- Thoroughly drain cooked calabaza and then mash in large bowl until smooth.
- Stir cooked crispy bacon and brown butter into mashed calabaza.
- Squeeze fresh lime juice over mixture and season with additional salt and black pepper to taste. Mix well to incorporate all flavors.
Orange Chimichurri
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- ½ cup minced parsley
- 4 garlic cloves , minced
- 2 small red chilies,,minced
- ¾ tsp dried oregano
- 1 orange, diced
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
In bowl combine all ingredients and season to taste with salt and pepper.
