Recipe: Meatloaf, Mash & Broccolini

Maria Rumlin from M & R Café Southern Cuisine shares her recipe for a mouth-watering Meatloaf, garnished with garlic and drowning in gravy. Find out more about Florida Black Restaurant Week here.

Meatloaf

Ingredients

5 lb lean beef

½ cup M&R Beef Seasoning

2 cups Parmesan cheese, grated

2 cups onion, peppers; chopped

2 cups corn flakes

2 cups breadcrumbs

3 eggs

3 whole garlic cloves

32 oz Beef Broth

Directions

Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl except for the garlic.

Mix well, then form into loaf.

After you form loaf to desired size, place cloves in a row along top of loaf.

Place into baking dish add beef broth, then cover and place into preheated oven at 385 °F for 2 hours.

Once done, let rest for about 30 minutes then slice up and add your gravy, then cook for another 20 minutes to marinate into loaf.

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

6 - 8 medium potatoes

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

4 garlic cloves

½ stick butter

½ cup heavy cream

garlic powder - to taste

1 ½ cups Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

Wash potatoes then cut in half.

Place potatoes and seasoning into a pot of water, deep enough to cover potatoes. Then add garlic cloves and bring to boil until potatoes are fork tender.

This normally takes about 30 minutes depending on cut of potatoes.

Drain potatoes then add heavy cream, butter, cheese and seasonings.

Mash by hand or use your hand blender based on preference.

‘Sexy’ Broccolini

Ingredients

16 oz broccolini

avocado or olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes

½ cup chardonnay

1 tbsp garlic

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup chicken broth

⅓ cup pepper, diced

⅓ cup onions, diced

dash red pepper flakes

1 tbsp Herbes de Provence

Directions

Wash your broccolini and cut to your liking.

Add avocado or olive oil to hot pan.

Add onions, pepper and garlic, then add seasoning above.

Add broccolini, sauté for about a minute then add liquids.

Let stream for about 5 minutes then add tomatoes and let cook for another 2 minutes.

Finally, season and it done.

