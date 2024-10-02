Recipe: Pumpkin Risotto, Pickles & Squash

Today's recipe comes from a guest who has been celebrating the seasons with an ever-evolving menu at his celebrated St. Pete restaurant 'IL Ritorno' for over a decade, Chef David Lazer Benstock. On Chef David's last visit, he shared his recipe for 'Grouper alle Vongole'. Now we're getting into the feel of fall with 'Roast Pumpkin Purée, Risotto, Fresno Pickles, & Pan Seared Squash and Brussels'.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Roast Pumpkin Purée

Ingredients

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Cut pumpkin or butternut squash in half. Pull seeds out and drizzle with olive oil, salt and black pepper. Roast at 350° F until tender, usually 30–40 minutes.

RIsotto

Ingredients

1 tbsp garlic

2 tbsp shallots or yellow onion

½ cup white wine

1 cup risotto rice (arborio or carnaroli)

2 qt vegetable stock

¼ cup roast pumpkin puree (see recipe above)

1 ½ tbsp butter

½ tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Bring Vegetable stock to boil. In another sauce pot, add olive oil, garlic and shallots. Cook until translucent and then add risotto rice. Toast in pan for 30 seconds and add white wine. Stir with wooden spoon until absorbed in rice. Add stock, half a cup at a time until absorbed each time. Keep repeating until risotto is cooked soft but still a tiny bit of crunch, usually about 25–30 minutes. Stir the entire time. Finish by adding squash puree, butter, lemon and Parmesan. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Fresno Pickles

Ingredients

Fresno chili peppers

1 cup white distilled vinegar

½ cup water

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp honey

Directions

Wash Fresno chilis and slice. Add water, vinegar, salt and honey to pot and boil. Once boiling, add Fresno chilis and take off heat. Seal in jar for two days and then use.

Pan Seared Squash and Brussels

Ingredients

½ cup sliced Brussels sprouts

½ cup diced butternut squash

½ tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive 0il

Directions

Heat sauce pan, add oil and wait until it starts to lightly smoke. Add Brussels sprouts and squash until caramelized. Finish with garlic and serve on top of risotto.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.