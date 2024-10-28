Recipe: Shrimp & Coconut

It's a restaurant recipe for not 'Coconut Shrimp' but 'Shrimp and Coconut' (Spot the difference? All will be revealed!). This recipe comes from Chef Lee Aquino from Birch & Vine at The Birchwood in St Pete. Not only is it on his new menu but he'll also be making it at the upcoming Savor St Pete Food & Wine Festival, taking place Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 2024 at St Pete's Vinoy Waterfront Park.

Shrimp with Spicy Coconut Broth and Mint Sauce

Ingredients for Main

5 colossal shrimp (8-12ct, peeled, deveined, tail on)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ oz oil

Ingredients for Spicy Coconut Broth

2 oz lemongrass

1 oz shallots

1 oz garlic

1 tbsp aji Amarillo paste

2 fl oz miris

1 tsp fish sauce

16 oz coconut milk

4 oz vegetable stock

1 tbsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Ingredients for Mint Sauce

1 ½ oz Huacatay paste

4 ½ oz sugar

1 ½ fl oz lemon juice

12 fl oz extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Ingredients for Toasted Coconut & Sesame

1 oz shredded coconut

1 oz white sesame seeds

Ingredients for Pickled Peppadew Peppers

1 oz Peppadew peppers, sliced into rings

Directions

For mint sauce, blend Huacatay paste, sugar, lemon juice, EVOO, and salt and pepper until smooth. Reserve. Toast coconut and sesame seeds in at 350° F for 2 minutes, occasionally stirring for even browning. Crush mixture afterward using blender or mortar and pestle. Reserve. Slice Peppadew peppers into rings and reserve for plating.

For Spicy Coconut Broth

Heat oil in medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic, shallots, and lemongrass, cooking until translucent. Stir in aji Amarillo paste and cook until caramelized. Pour in mirin, fish sauce, vegetable stock, and sesame oil, then add coconut milk. Stir and simmer to develop flavors. Strain broth to remove solids and season with salt and pepper.

For Shrimp

Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Bring strained coconut broth to simmer in saucepan. Cook shrimp in simmering broth until completely cooked.

Plating

Pour coconut broth into shallow bowl, then add cooked shrimp. Garnish with mint sauce, pickled Peppadew pepper rings, and toasted coconut and sesame mixture.

