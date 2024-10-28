Recipe: Shrimp & Coconut
It's a restaurant recipe for not 'Coconut Shrimp' but 'Shrimp and Coconut' (Spot the difference? All will be revealed!). This recipe comes from Chef Lee Aquino from Birch & Vine at The Birchwood in St Pete. Not only is it on his new menu but he'll also be making it at the upcoming Savor St Pete Food & Wine Festival, taking place Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 2024 at St Pete's Vinoy Waterfront Park.
Shrimp with Spicy Coconut Broth and Mint Sauce
Ingredients for Main
- 5 colossal shrimp (8-12ct, peeled, deveined, tail on)
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ oz oil
Ingredients for Spicy Coconut Broth
- 2 oz lemongrass
- 1 oz shallots
- 1 oz garlic
- 1 tbsp aji Amarillo paste
- 2 fl oz miris
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 16 oz coconut milk
- 4 oz vegetable stock
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Ingredients for Mint Sauce
- 1 ½ oz Huacatay paste
- 4 ½ oz sugar
- 1 ½ fl oz lemon juice
- 12 fl oz extra virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
Ingredients for Toasted Coconut & Sesame
- 1 oz shredded coconut
- 1 oz white sesame seeds
Ingredients for Pickled Peppadew Peppers
- 1 oz Peppadew peppers, sliced into rings
Directions
- For mint sauce, blend Huacatay paste, sugar, lemon juice, EVOO, and salt and pepper until smooth. Reserve.
- Toast coconut and sesame seeds in at 350° F for 2 minutes, occasionally stirring for even browning. Crush mixture afterward using blender or mortar and pestle. Reserve.
- Slice Peppadew peppers into rings and reserve for plating.
For Spicy Coconut Broth
- Heat oil in medium sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add garlic, shallots, and lemongrass, cooking until translucent.
- Stir in aji Amarillo paste and cook until caramelized.
- Pour in mirin, fish sauce, vegetable stock, and sesame oil, then add coconut milk. Stir and simmer to develop flavors.
- Strain broth to remove solids and season with salt and pepper.
For Shrimp
- Season shrimp with salt and pepper.
- Bring strained coconut broth to simmer in saucepan.
- Cook shrimp in simmering broth until completely cooked.
Plating
- Pour coconut broth into shallow bowl, then add cooked shrimp.
- Garnish with mint sauce, pickled Peppadew pepper rings, and toasted coconut and sesame mixture.
