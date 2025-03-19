Recipe: Simple Slow Cooker Mojo Pork

We're making a meal off the clock today, as we cook low and slow and make my Mojo Pork Bowl- a recipe requested by Linda in Lakeland, who wanted more ideas for dinner she could make in her Pampered Chef Rock Crock. We got you Linda! This recipe is a personal favorite, as it's easy to prep and the slow cooker really lets the flavors build over time.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of my recipe below. If you make it, send me a photo and let me know how it turned out!

And let me know if you have a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message me on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Simple Slow Cooker Mojo Pork

Slow-cooked mojo pork over vibrant green rice and black beans, finished with grilled onions, creamy avocado-lime sauce, smoky chipotle drizzle, and crispy plantain chips.

Ingredients

For Slow Cooker Mojo Pork

3-4 lb pork shoulder (boneless or bone-in)

1 cup fresh orange juice (about 3 oranges)

½ cup fresh lime juice (about 4 limes)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt (adjust to taste)

½ tsp black pepper

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp ground chipotle

1 small red onion, sliced

1 bay leaf

For Green Rice

2 cups cooked white or brown rice

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

1 small jalapeño, seeded

2 tbsp lime juice

1 clove garlic

½ tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil or avocado oil

For Black Beans

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

black pepper, to taste

salt, to taste

For Grilled Onions

1 large onion, sliced into rings

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

For Avocado-Lime Sauce

1 ripe avocado

¼ cup sour cream & Greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt)

2 tbsp lime juice

1 garlic clove

salt, to taste

2 tbsp water (to thin, if needed)

For Chipotle Drizzle

¼ cup mayo (or Greek yogurt)

1 tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce

1 tsp lime juice

salt and black pepper, to taste

For Serving

plantain chips

lime wedges

Directions

Slow Cooker Mojo Pork

In bowl, mix orange juice, lime juice, garlic, oregano, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Place pork in slow cooker and pour marinade over. Add onions and bay leaf. Cook on LOW for 8–10 hours or HIGH for 5–6 hours until fork-tender. Shred pork with two forks. (For crispy edges, spread shredded pork on baking sheet and broil for 3–5 minutes.)

Green Rice

Blend cilantro, spinach, jalapeño, lime juice, garlic, salt, and olive oil until smooth. Stir into cooked rice.

Black Beans

In small saucepan, combine black beans with cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and salt. Warm through without overheating.

Grilled Onions

Heat olive oil in pan over medium-high heat. Sauté onion rings with salt and pepper until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Avocado-Lime Sauce

Blend all ingredients until creamy. Add water to thin if needed.

Chipotle Drizzle

Dice chipotle in adobo. Combine diced chipotle with mayo (or Greek yogurt) and lime juice.

Assemble Bowl

Spoon green rice into bowl. Layer with black beans, mojo pork, and grilled onions. Drizzle with avocado-lime sauce and chipotle drizzle. Serve with plantain chips and lime wedges.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.