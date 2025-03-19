Recipe: Simple Slow Cooker Mojo Pork
We're making a meal off the clock today, as we cook low and slow and make my Mojo Pork Bowl- a recipe requested by Linda in Lakeland, who wanted more ideas for dinner she could make in her Pampered Chef Rock Crock. We got you Linda! This recipe is a personal favorite, as it's easy to prep and the slow cooker really lets the flavors build over time.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of my recipe below. If you make it, send me a photo and let me know how it turned out!
And let me know if you have a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message me on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Simple Slow Cooker Mojo Pork
Slow-cooked mojo pork over vibrant green rice and black beans, finished with grilled onions, creamy avocado-lime sauce, smoky chipotle drizzle, and crispy plantain chips.
Ingredients
For Slow Cooker Mojo Pork
- 3-4 lb pork shoulder (boneless or bone-in)
- 1 cup fresh orange juice (about 3 oranges)
- ½ cup fresh lime juice (about 4 limes)
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt (adjust to taste)
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp ground chipotle
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 1 bay leaf
For Green Rice
- 2 cups cooked white or brown rice
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- ½ cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 clove garlic
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup olive oil or avocado oil
For Black Beans
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- black pepper, to taste
- salt, to taste
For Grilled Onions
- 1 large onion, sliced into rings
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
For Avocado-Lime Sauce
- 1 ripe avocado
- ¼ cup sour cream & Greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt)
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 garlic clove
- salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp water (to thin, if needed)
For Chipotle Drizzle
- ¼ cup mayo (or Greek yogurt)
- 1 tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce
- 1 tsp lime juice
- salt and black pepper, to taste
For Serving
- plantain chips
- lime wedges
Directions
Slow Cooker Mojo Pork
- In bowl, mix orange juice, lime juice, garlic, oregano, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Place pork in slow cooker and pour marinade over. Add onions and bay leaf.
- Cook on LOW for 8–10 hours or HIGH for 5–6 hours until fork-tender.
- Shred pork with two forks. (For crispy edges, spread shredded pork on baking sheet and broil for 3–5 minutes.)
Green Rice
- Blend cilantro, spinach, jalapeño, lime juice, garlic, salt, and olive oil until smooth.
- Stir into cooked rice.
Black Beans
- In small saucepan, combine black beans with cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and salt.
- Warm through without overheating.
Grilled Onions
- Heat olive oil in pan over medium-high heat.
- Sauté onion rings with salt and pepper until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Avocado-Lime Sauce
- Blend all ingredients until creamy.
- Add water to thin if needed.
Chipotle Drizzle
- Dice chipotle in adobo.
- Combine diced chipotle with mayo (or Greek yogurt) and lime juice.
Assemble Bowl
- Spoon green rice into bowl.
- Layer with black beans, mojo pork, and grilled onions.
- Drizzle with avocado-lime sauce and chipotle drizzle.
- Serve with plantain chips and lime wedges.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.