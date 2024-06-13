Recipe: Simple Summer Dinner

See what makes a fish pasta dish so special, plus a new twist on potatoes and bacon! These recipes were shared by Chef Nic Bryon from Pasta Packs, who hand-make pasta dishes which ship to hungry customers across the country. They also do in-store dining on weekends, click here for more information.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking the video above, and see more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Potato Croquettes

Ingredients

2 lbs Japanese yams (substitute russet or Yukon gold potatoes)

5 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp milk

4 eggs

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup cooked bacon, chopped small (or beef)

3 tbsp parsley, chopped

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups breadcrumbs

Directions:

Peel and cube potatoes, then boil in pot covered with cold water until fork tender, about 15 minutes. Strain potatoes and transfer to large bowl. Mash with butter, milk, and 1 egg, seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Mix in cooked bacon (or beef) and parsley. Set up breading station with one bowl for flour, one for 3 beaten eggs, and a third for breadcrumbs. Scoop potato mixture using small ice cream scoop, form into ball, and roll first in flour, then dip in egg wash, and finally coat in breadcrumbs. Repeat process until all potato mixture is used. Shallow fry in a little oil until golden brown and enjoy!

Aglio e Olio

Ingredients

1 ½ cup olive oil (preferably high-quality), plus 2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp crushed red pepper, chopped

1 cup Italian parsley, washed, dried, finely chopped

zest of 1 lemon

juice of ½ lemon

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

8 oz fresh spaghetti (from Pasta Packs or substitute dried pasta of choice)

salt and pepper to taste

Pecorino Romano cheese, for garnish

Your choice of protein (e.g., Red Argentine Shrimp, Red Snapper, Bronzino, or any white flaky fish)

glass of white wine also goes hand in hand with this meal!

Directions

In large mixing bowl, combine olive oil, crushed red pepper, Italian parsley, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste, adjust flavor with more lemon juice/zest and crushed red pepper if desired. If not using immediately, store sauce in jar in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. To make sauce immediately, heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in sauté pan over low heat. Gently sauté garlic for about 5 minutes. Add ½ cup (4 oz) of Aglio e Olio sauce to sauté pan, along with freshly cooked pasta. Make sure not to transfer too much pasta water into pan. Mix pasta with sauce coating each and every noodle! Remember to twist & twirl for plate presentation, add a little Pecorino Romano & enjoy!

Spring Fling Salad

Ingredients

4 tbsp peach preserves

2 tsp mirin or white wine vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 oz spring mix

4 oz arugula

sweet onions, thinly sliced or shaved

1 sweet pepper, thinly sliced

¼ cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ cup quinoa, cooked

1-2 yellow peaches, sliced

2 tbsp chives, chopped

Pecorino Romano cheese, shaved (for garnish)

Directions

In small mixing bowl, whisk together peach preserves, white wine vinegar (or mirin), and Dijon mustard. Slowly drizzle olive oil into bowl while continuously whisking to emulsify ingredients. It's OK to take breaks! Taste and adjust dressing to your preference. Once finished you can tweak the recipe to your liking whether you like a lil' more sweet, just add a touch of peach preserves or if you like a little more subtle mix in a little more olive oil In separate large mixing bowl, combine spring mix, arugula, thinly sliced sweet onions, sweet pepper, chickpeas, and cooked quinoa. Add sliced yellow peaches to salad and toss gently. Drizzle prepared peach vinaigrette over salad, making sure to coat evenly. Garnish with chopped chives and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.