Recipe: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Celebrate St Patrick's Day with a reinvented Reuben, the perfect pie, and a Bailey's-based dessert. These recipes were shared by Chef McKenna Hale. She's a caterer, Coast Guard veteran and partner at Seminole Irish pub and Eatery 'Mickey Quinn's'.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Reuben Egg Rolls

Ingredients

1 lb shaved corned beef

2 cups sauerkraut, drained

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 egg white

6 egg roll wrappers

oil for frying

Thousand Island dressing (for dipping)

Directions

Dice corned beef finely, squeeze excess juice from sauerkraut. If using block of cheese, grate it. In mixing bowl, combine corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Mix until evenly incorporated. Preheat oil to 350° F over medium heat. Line cooling rack with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Gently whisk egg white in small bowl and set aside. Place egg roll wrapper in diamond shape. Spread about 2 tablespoons of Reuben filling in line, leaving about an inch on each side. Fold corner closest to you over filling and tuck it under. Dip fingers in egg white and run along edges of the wrapper to seal. Fold both side corners toward center, forming an open envelope shape. Roll up egg roll tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers. Use metal tongs to carefully add egg rolls to preheated oil. Fry in batches, ensuring not to overcrowd pot, until golden brown, turning once bottom side is golden. Remove egg rolls with tongs and place on prepared cooling rack. Repeat until all egg rolls are cooked. Serve with Thousand Island dressing for dipping.

Shepherd’s Pie

Meat Filling Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 lb ground lamb

4 tsp fresh parsley leaves

2 tsp fresh rosemary leaves

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

1 cup peas and carrots

Potato Topping Ingredients

1 ½ - 2 lb russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

8 tbsp unsalted butter

⅓ cup heavy cream

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onions until soft, then add lamb, herbs, salt, and pepper. Cook until browned. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic, flour, and tomato paste. Add broth, peas, and carrots; simmer until thickened. Set aside. Boil potatoes until tender. Drain and mash with butter, cream, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and Parmesan until smooth. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread meat filling in baking dish; top with mashed potatoes. Bake for 25–30 minutes until golden. Cool slightly before serving.

Baileys Bread Pudding

Ingredients

6 cups 1" toasted bread cubes (challah, brioche, or baguette)

5 large eggs

14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

12 oz can evaporated milk

1 cup Baileys Irish Cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

cooking spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Spray a 9" x 9" pan with cooking spray. Spread toasted bread cubes evenly in pan. In large bowl, whisk eggs, then add condensed milk, evaporated milk, Baileys, and vanilla. Mix well. Pour mixture over bread cubes, ensuring even moisture. Let sit for 10–15 minutes to absorb. Bake for 45-50 minutes until center is firm and top is golden brown.

Jameson Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

1 tbsp light corn syrup

¼ cup water

½ cup heavy cream, warmed

1 tbsp salted butter

1 tbsp Jameson whiskey

Directions

In skillet, combine sugar, corn syrup, and water over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and bubbles. Stop stirring and let bubble until dark amber. Watch closely to prevent burning. Remove from heat and carefully add warm cream, stirring until smooth. Stir in butter and whiskey. Let cool for at least 3 minutes. Top Baileys Bread Pudding with Jameson Caramel Sauce and enjoy!

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.