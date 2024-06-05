Recipe: Super Simple Homemade Steak Frites

It's back to basics with a classic dish, done right, as we make Steak Frites but without the fuss of frying. Plus the recipe for a restaurant-quality Béarnaise sauce that keeps it simple and quick! This recipe comes from Chef Jay Narvaez, who's the mastermind behind the menu at Cru Cellars in Tampa.

Parmesan Potato Wedges

Ingredients

6 medium russet potatoes

½ cup melted butter

⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Cut each potato lengthwise into 8 wedges. In large bowl, combine melted butter, grated Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Add potato wedges to bowl and stir to coat thoroughly with butter and cheese mixture. Place coated wedges on prepared baking sheet in single layer. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until wedges are fork-tender and golden brown. Serve hot.

Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

1 lb Brussels sprouts, stems removed and cut in half

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup finely chopped shallots (or 1 small shallot)

2 tbsp chopped roasted garlic

2 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup maple syrup

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F. Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper. Place halved Brussels sprouts in bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread Brussels sprouts onto baking sheet in single layer. Roast for 15–20 minutes or until they start to color. Once roasted, transfer back into mixing bowl. Add shallots, garlic, red pepper flakes, and maple syrup. Toss all ingredients with large spoon or spatula until well mixed. Serve warm.

Béarnaise Sauce

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 tbsp champagne vinegar

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp roasted garlic

2 tbsp water

8 oz melted butter

1 tsp finely chopped shallots

2 tbsp parsley and chives, finely chopped

1 tsp salt and pepper

Directions

In blender, combine egg yolks, champagne vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, roasted garlic, and water. Blend until smooth. With blender still running, slowly drizzle in melted butter. You may need to increase blender's speed as you add butter. Sauce will begin to thicken as you incorporate butter. Once butter is fully incorporated and sauce is thick (it should barely move in blender even when on high), add shallots, chopped parsley, chives, salt, and pepper. Blend briefly to mix shallots and herbs into sauce. Once mixed, Béarnaise sauce is ready to serve.

Steak

Ingredients

1 x 8 oz Filet Mignon (or preferred cut of steak)

salt and pepper, to taste

high-temperature oil (such as olive pomace oil)

Directions

Allow steak to rest at room temperature 20 minutes before cooking. Generously season steak on all sides with salt and pepper. Preheat cast-iron skillet or any high-heat resistant pan until it starts smoking. Add oil to hot pan and then place steak in it, pressing down slightly to ensure even searing. Sear steak for 3–4 minutes each side for medium-rare done-ness, adjusting time for other desired levels of done-ness. Once steak has reached preferred internal temperature, remove it from pan. Let steak rest 3 minutes before slicing and serving.

