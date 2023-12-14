Recipe: Surf & Turf Lobster Burger

Surf & Turf, but make it a BURGER! Plus, home-made french fries quicker than fast food. Sharing her secrets for how to make both is Chef Melly Gardner, from Coasis Restaurant & Bar in Tampa.

Surf & Turf Lobster Burger

Ingredients

10 oz per burger per person - brisket, short rib and ground chuck burger, store bought

1 brioche bun per person

compound garlic herb butter (see recipe below)

salt & pepper, to taste

1 slice Cheddar cheese per person

3 lobster claws per person

garlic aioli (see recipe below)

green leaf lettuce

tomato, sliced

Directions

Preheat a griddle or cast iron pan over a high heat.

Prepare burger into shape to fit brioche bun.

Spread compound garlic herb butter on each half of bun and toast on preheated griddle. Set buns aside.

Place burger on griddle, spaced out if cooking more than one. Season with salt and pepper.

With flat spatula or burger press, smash burgers into griddle as flat as you can get them. Cook 3-4 min per side, flipping only once.

Top each burger with slice of cheddar cheese.

Poach lobster claws in melted compound garlic herb butter. Cook directly over high heat, turning frequently. Claws are done cooking when internal temperature reaches 130 °F.

Now let’s arrange the burger! Spread garlic aioli on each bun. Place lettuce on bottom, so bun doesn’t get soggy. Add tomato, burger with cheese, lobster claws right out of the compound butter, so there is butter on the burger. Serve with fries (see recipe below).

Compound Garlic Herb Butter

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

¾ tsp kosher salt

Directions

Bring butter to room temperature. This will make it easier to work with.

Thoroughly combine all ingredients with room temperature butter. Will stay good for 5 days if stored in fridge.

Garlic Aioli

Ingredients

3 - 4 garlic cloves

olive oil

¾ cup mayonnaise

juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp truffle oil

¾ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Directions

Boil garlic cloves in olive oil until soft. Puree in blender until it reaches a creamy consistency.

Combine with remaining ingredients in bowl and mix well.

Chef Melly's Fast French Fries

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 russet potatoes, unpeeled

48 fl oz vegetable oil

truffle oil, to taste

salt, to taste

Directions

Cut potatoes to your desired size. Thinner fries will not require parboiling.

Heat oil in dutch oven to 375 °F.

Carefully place cut potatoes into hot oil. Fry until golden brown on outside.

Drain on paper towels then toss with truffle oil and salt.

