Recipe: Swedish Meatballs

Multiple Michelin-starred Chef Eddie Vollmer joined us to share his recipe for authentic Swedish Meatballs. Taste his acclaimed cooking at his restaurants in Malmo, Sweden and closer to home, in Tampa, Florida.

Swedish Meatballs aka ‘Köttbullar’

Ingredients

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 cup milk

500g ground beef

250g ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 egg

salt and pepper, to taste

½ tsp ground allspice

butter or oil for frying

Directions

In bowl, combine breadcrumbs and milk. Let sit for a few minutes until breadcrumbs absorb milk.

In large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, ground pork, chopped onion, soaked breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper, and ground allspice. Mix thoroughly until well combined.

Take small portions of mixture and roll into meatballs, typically about 1" in diameter. Wetting hands with water can help prevent mixture from sticking.

Heat large skillet over medium heat and add butter or oil. Fry meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through. This usually takes about 10–15 minutes.

Gravy

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups beef or vegetable broth

½ cup heavy cream

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In separate pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook for a couple of minutes to make a roux.

Gradually whisk in beef or vegetable broth to avoid lumps. Bring mixture to simmer, stirring continuously until thickened.

Add heavy cream and continue to simmer until gravy reaches desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

