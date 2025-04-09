Recipe: Turkey Stuffing Meatballs
Chef Johnathan Rodriguez from FOMO Chefs joins us to declare that a tasty turkey recipe should be good whatever the date. He's brought us a dish he says is a great appetizer, and, yes, also great for the holidays: Turkey Stuffing Meatballs with Cranberry Sauce.
Turkey Stuffing Meatballs
Ingredients
- 1 loaf gluten-free bread, cubed
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- ¼ cup butter or olive oil
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup white wine
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 1 tbsp sazon completa (complete seasoning)
- 1 egg
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Prepare stuffing: combine bread with sage, thyme and spread on sheet tray. Bake at 350° F for 3 minutes until crispy.
- In skillet, melt butter (or heat oil) and sauté carrots, celery, onions, and garlic until softened.
- Deglaze pan with white wine.
- Add toasted bread, broth, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper and combine.
- Bake at 350° F for 10 minutes until golden brown.
- In large bowl, combine ground turkey with sazon completa.
- When cool enough to handle, add prepared stuffing along with egg and mix well.
- Form mixture into meatballs and place on baking sheet.
- Bake for 20–25 minutes or until fully cooked.
Classic Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- ½ cup orange juice (freshly squeezed)
- ½ cup lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
- ½ cup honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)
- ½ tsp cinnamon or cinnamon sticks (optional)
- sugar, to taste
- ½ cup water
- 1 tsp orange zest (optional)
Directions
- In medium saucepan, add cranberries, orange juice, water, and honey or maple syrup.
- Bring to boil over medium heat, then reduce to low and let simmer for about 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cranberries will burst and sauce will thicken.
- Add flavor (optional): stir in cinnamon/ cinnamon sticks and orange zest for extra depth.
- Remove from heat and let cool. Sauce will thicken as it sits.
- Strain sauce to remove any solids.
- Spoon over Turkey Stuffing Meatballs or serve on side.
