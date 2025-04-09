Recipe: Turkey Stuffing Meatballs

Chef Johnathan Rodriguez from FOMO Chefs joins us to declare that a tasty turkey recipe should be good whatever the date. He's brought us a dish he says is a great appetizer, and, yes, also great for the holidays: Turkey Stuffing Meatballs with Cranberry Sauce.

Turkey Stuffing Meatballs

Ingredients

1 loaf gluten-free bread, cubed

1 tsp dried sage

1 tsp dried thyme

¼ cup butter or olive oil

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced onions

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup white wine

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

salt and pepper, to taste

1 lb ground turkey

1 tbsp sazon completa (complete seasoning)

1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Prepare stuffing: combine bread with sage, thyme and spread on sheet tray. Bake at 350° F for 3 minutes until crispy. In skillet, melt butter (or heat oil) and sauté carrots, celery, onions, and garlic until softened. Deglaze pan with white wine. Add toasted bread, broth, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper and combine. Bake at 350° F for 10 minutes until golden brown. In large bowl, combine ground turkey with sazon completa. When cool enough to handle, add prepared stuffing along with egg and mix well. Form mixture into meatballs and place on baking sheet. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until fully cooked.

Classic Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

½ cup orange juice (freshly squeezed)

½ cup lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

½ cup honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

½ tsp cinnamon or cinnamon sticks (optional)

sugar, to taste

½ cup water

1 tsp orange zest (optional)

Directions

In medium saucepan, add cranberries, orange juice, water, and honey or maple syrup. Bring to boil over medium heat, then reduce to low and let simmer for about 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cranberries will burst and sauce will thicken. Add flavor (optional): stir in cinnamon/ cinnamon sticks and orange zest for extra depth. Remove from heat and let cool. Sauce will thicken as it sits. Strain sauce to remove any solids. Spoon over Turkey Stuffing Meatballs or serve on side.

