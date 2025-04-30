Dinner DeeAs recipes: Bulgogi & Japchae

We're cooking Korean, making barbecue beef with rice, and using it in a once-royal dish of stir-fried noodles. These recipes were shared by Jeanie Kang, who along with her husband Josh runs 'Bom Oriental Market' in Brandon and has taken over the restaurant 'Gangchu' in Seminole Heights.

Sticky Rice

Ingredients

sticky rice

water

Directions

Follow directions printed on packaging for cooking sticky rice.

Bulgogi

Ingredients

1 lb thinly sliced beef (preferably ribeye)

10 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp starch syrup

2 tbsp rice vinegar or mirin

1 can Asian pear juice (or 200ml water with 2 tbsp sugar)

½ cup green onions, chopped

1 cup onion, sliced

½ tbsp minced garlic

⅛ tbsp black pepper

½ tbsp sesame oil

Directions:

Use paper towel to squeeze out excess blood from beef. Place beef in large bowl, add sugar and starch syrup, rub into meat for about 30 seconds. Add soy sauce, rice vinegar or mirin, Asian pear juice, and remaining ingredients except sesame oil. Mix well. Optional: Let beef marinate for about 15 minutes to enhance flavor. Heat wok, add marinated bulgogi, and stir-fry for about 5 minutes or until fully cooked.

Japchae

Ingredients

½ tbsp glass noodles (sweet potato starch noodle)

½ cup marinated bulgogi

½ carrot, thinly sliced

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ white onion, thinly sliced

½ paprika, thinly sliced

¼ green pepper, thinly sliced

¼ yellow pepper, thinly sliced

¼ red pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup mushrooms, sliced

⅛ tbsp black pepper

Japchae Sauce: 5 tbsp soy sauce, 5 tbsp starch syrup, 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp oyster sauce

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Directions

Soak glass noodles in hot or warm water for about 15 minutes, or boil for 6 minutes. Rinse with cold water. Heat vegetable oil in wok, add marinated bulgogi and vegetables. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes. Add glass noodles and japchae sauce. Mix and stir-fry for an additional 2 minutes. Turn off heat, add sesame oil and sesame seeds.

