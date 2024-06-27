Recipes: Lasagnaccoli, 7 Layer Salad, Crispy Fried Fish

It's a tasty dinner trio! We layer up salad, make a quick-cook lasagna and perfect fried fish. These recipes come from Jerome Buggs, his catering company Just 1 Taste of STL recently relocated to the Sunshine State, and includes a food truck, a catering company- even a line of seasonings - all named because "after Just 1 Taste you will be a customer for life!"

Lasagnaccoli

Ingredients

1 lb penne pasta

1 lb ground beef (or preferred ground meat)

4 tbsp seasoned salt

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp Italian seasoning

1 cup cottage cheese

1½ lbs Mexican blend cheese or preferred blend of yellow & white cheese, shredded and divided

24 oz or more of your favorite pasta sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Cook penne pasta according to instructions on box. While pasta is cooking, brown ground beef in separate pan. Once browned, drain any excess liquid. After draining pasta, transfer to large pan. Add seasoned salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning to the pasta and mix thoroughly by hand. Incorporate cottage cheese into pasta mixture, combining well by hand. Next, add cooked ground beef to mixture, mixing again thoroughly by hand. Add half of shredded cheese to pasta mixture and blend completely by hand. Pour pasta sauce into mixture and combine until evenly distributed. Transfer mixture to baking dish and sprinkle remaining shredded cheese evenly over top. Bake in preheated oven until cheese on top becomes bubbly and golden brown.

7 Layer Salad

Ingredients

12 oz salad mix

8 oz spinach

1 bag frozen green peas

½ cup chopped green onions

3 hard boiled eggs, chopped

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup ranch dressing

½ cup salad dressing

3 tbsp granulated sugar

real bacon crumbles (optional)

Directions

Mix spinach & salad in large bowl Layer with shredded cheese Combine dressings & granulated sugar until thoroughly blended Pour dressings evenly over entire salad Top with bacon crumbles

Tasty Crispy Fried Fish

Ingredients

1 lb fresh fish

⅔ cup cornmeal

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

vegetable oil (or your preferred frying oil)

Directions

Combine all dry ingredients Coat fish in mixture & shake off excess Heat oil to 350 ° F (enough to cover fish) Once oil reaches temperature, carefully place fish in oil and fry to 165 degrees internal temperature of 165° F Remove fish from oil and place on paper towels to drain excess oil Sprinkle with your favorite seasoning immediately while hot (optional), Jerome recommends his 'Crack Salt' - click here for more information!

