Crash on downtown Tampa bridge leaves teenager with serious injuries: TPD

The Tampa Police Department says a teenager suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on a Tampa bridge Wednesday night.

According to TPD officers, the 17-year-old male was taken to an area hospital after the crash .

Police say the crash happened on the Cass St. Bridge just after 10 p.m.

TPD says the bridge has been closed, and urges drivers to take different routes.

Officers say the driver was in a black Mercedes and cooperative with police.

TPD says the driver showed no signs of being impaired or speeding.

TPD says an investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when available.

