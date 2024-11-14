Recipes: Macaroni Au Gratin, Oven-Baked Meatball Salad, Triple Tri Tip Steak Bowls, 'Geagatarian' Burger

As our community recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, all this week on Dinner DeeAs we’re celebrating local restaurants who’ve made it through, cleaned up, reopened and need your support now more than ever.

We're starting at chicken joint 'The Barnyard'. They pitched in after Milton to serve hundreds of free lunches to their neighbors in Bradenton. When Chef Ciliana Pluviose joined us in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen, she shared a recipe for a decadent dinner, her 'Macaroni Au Gratin'. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Oggi Italian were hard hit out on Davis Island, withstanding water which was waist-level, losing kitchen equipment and sustaining damage to the outside of their structure. But they quickly reopened, offering their much-loved comfort food to comfort the community. They really want to get the word out that the island is back open for business and needs your support to bring the economy back. If you do visit, be sure to look out for Oggi's meatballs - which appear on the menu in the salad section. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Pitmaster Danny Hernandez is founder of The Brisket Shoppe in Tampa, and they were busy cooking for the community after the storms, providing a thousand hot meals for those in need. When he came to the Dinner DeeAs kitchen, he shared how he makes Tri Tip Steak to serve three ways. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

And of course, it wasn't just restaurants that had it rough, residences throughout the region bore the brunt of the damage. Take a look at the impact on our friend Chris Geagon, aka Chef Geags over in Sarasota Bay.

Geags competed as a 'boomer' on MasterChef Generations., and joined us to share a recipe for his healthy 'Geagatarian' Burger. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you make any the recipes above, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

For more ideas for dinner, watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.