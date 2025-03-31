Recipes: A Taste of Turkey
We're going Turkish today with ideas for dinner passed down across the generations- a big bowlful of flavor, a family-favorite meatball recipe, and a fresh staple salad of Mediterranean mealtimes. Our guide to this world of flavor is Chef Bora Caliskan. He runs award-winning restaurants 'Mio's Grill and Cafe' in St Pete and Clearwater - plus his latest location 'Turkish Flame' in Indian Rocks Beach.
Kısır (Turkish Tabouli)
Ingredients
- 18 oz fine bulgur wheat
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 10 cloves fresh garlic, crushed
- 1 cup lemon juice
- 4 cups olive oil
- 2 cups pepper paste
- 1 cup pomegranate sauce
- 1 tbsp red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ tbsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp cumin
Directions
- Place fine bulgur in large bowl.
- Pour enough hot water over bulgur to cover; seal bowl with lid or plastic wrap and let sit for 10 minutes until bulgur absorbs water and softens.
- Add all remaining ingredients to bowl.
- Knead mixture with hands for about 5 minutes until well combined and flavors are infused.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if needed; serve at room temperature as cold appetizer.
Köfte (Grandma’s Turkish Meatballs)
Ingredients
- 2 lb ground beef (80/20)
- ½ white onion, grated
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 egg
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- ½ tbsp cumin
- ½ tbsp salt
- ½ tbsp black pepper
- ½ tbsp dried mint
- ½ tbsp red pepper
Directions
- Combine ground beef, grated onion, chopped parsley, minced garlic, and egg in large bowl.
- Add spices: cumin, salt, black pepper, dried mint, and red pepper.
- Knead mixture thoroughly for at least 5 minutes to blend flavors and help meat hold together.
- Cover and let rest in fridge for at least 30 minutes (or overnight for better flavor).
- Shape mixture into small patties or oval-shaped meatballs.
- Cook on grill, pan, or oven at medium-high heat until golden brown and fully cooked, about 3–4 minutes per side.
- Serve hot with salad, rice, or bread.
Shepherd’s Salad (Çoban Salatası)
Ingredients
- 2 cucumbers, cut into small cubes
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp dried mint
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp sumac
- 2 tbsp pomegranate sauce
- juice of 1 lemon
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Directions
- Combine cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, and parsley in large bowl.
- Add crumbled feta cheese on top.
- Sprinkle with salt, dried mint, oregano, and sumac.
- Drizzle pomegranate sauce, fresh lemon juice, and olive oil over salad.
- Toss gently to mix flavors.
- Serve fresh as side dish with grilled meats or as refreshing appetizer.
