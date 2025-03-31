Recipes: A Taste of Turkey

We're going Turkish today with ideas for dinner passed down across the generations- a big bowlful of flavor, a family-favorite meatball recipe, and a fresh staple salad of Mediterranean mealtimes. Our guide to this world of flavor is Chef Bora Caliskan. He runs award-winning restaurants 'Mio's Grill and Cafe' in St Pete and Clearwater - plus his latest location 'Turkish Flame' in Indian Rocks Beach.

Kısır (Turkish Tabouli)

Ingredients

18 oz fine bulgur wheat

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 bunch parsley, chopped

10 cloves fresh garlic, crushed

1 cup lemon juice

4 cups olive oil

2 cups pepper paste

1 cup pomegranate sauce

1 tbsp red bell pepper, chopped

½ tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp cumin

Directions

Place fine bulgur in large bowl. Pour enough hot water over bulgur to cover; seal bowl with lid or plastic wrap and let sit for 10 minutes until bulgur absorbs water and softens. Add all remaining ingredients to bowl. Knead mixture with hands for about 5 minutes until well combined and flavors are infused. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed; serve at room temperature as cold appetizer.

Köfte (Grandma’s Turkish Meatballs)

Ingredients

2 lb ground beef (80/20)

½ white onion, grated

1 bunch parsley, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

1 cup bread crumbs

½ tbsp cumin

½ tbsp salt

½ tbsp black pepper

½ tbsp dried mint

½ tbsp red pepper

Directions

Combine ground beef, grated onion, chopped parsley, minced garlic, and egg in large bowl. Add spices: cumin, salt, black pepper, dried mint, and red pepper. Knead mixture thoroughly for at least 5 minutes to blend flavors and help meat hold together. Cover and let rest in fridge for at least 30 minutes (or overnight for better flavor). Shape mixture into small patties or oval-shaped meatballs. Cook on grill, pan, or oven at medium-high heat until golden brown and fully cooked, about 3–4 minutes per side. Serve hot with salad, rice, or bread.

Shepherd’s Salad (Çoban Salatası)

Ingredients

2 cucumbers, cut into small cubes

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ white onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 bunch parsley, chopped

1 tsp salt

½ tsp dried mint

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp sumac

2 tbsp pomegranate sauce

juice of 1 lemon

3 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Combine cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, and parsley in large bowl. Add crumbled feta cheese on top. Sprinkle with salt, dried mint, oregano, and sumac. Drizzle pomegranate sauce, fresh lemon juice, and olive oil over salad. Toss gently to mix flavors. Serve fresh as side dish with grilled meats or as refreshing appetizer.

