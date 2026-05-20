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Seafood Made Simple

By Chef Jon Walker
Updated  May 20, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Seafood Made Simple: Clam Chowder, Shrimp Scampi | Dinner DeeAs

Seafood Made Simple: Clam Chowder, Shrimp Scampi | Dinner DeeAs

Today, we are serving up a rich, comforting Clam Chowder that is a beloved family holiday tradition, alongside a bright, garlicky Shrimp Scampi that comes together in mere minutes.

Get ready for a sensational seafood feast with Chef Jon Walker from The Tides Market! Today, we are serving up a rich, comforting Clam Chowder that is a beloved family holiday tradition, alongside a bright, garlicky Shrimp Scampi that comes together in mere minutes.

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Clam Chowder

Ingredients

  • 4 oz bacon, small dice
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 cup onion, small dice
  • 1 cup celery, small dice
  • ¼ cup garlic
  • ¼ cup + 1 tbsp ap flour
  • 1 tbsp creole
  • 1 tbsp spg
  • 1 qt fish stock, vegetable stock, or water
  • 2 cups potatoes, peeled, small dice, cooked
  • 1 ½ lb chopped clams, reserve clam juice if any
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp ‘squirt squirt’ (2 parts Worcestershire, 1 part Crystal hot sauce)
  • 3 bay leaves

Directions

  1. Crisp bacon in large pan and remove – set aside for garnish.
  2. Add butter, onions, celery, and garlic. Sweat – no color on vegetables.
  3. Add flour and seasonings and cook 5 minutes.
  4. Add fish stock and reserved clam juice, bring to boil.
  5. Steam potatoes in steamer or boil for about 15 minutes or until fork tender.
  6. Add potatoes, clams, heavy cream, and squirt.
  7. Bring back to boil, add bay leaves, and simmer 20 minutes.
  8. Taste and adjust seasonings.
  9. Garnish with bacon and green onions.

Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients

  • 12 oz cooked linguini
  • 1 oz avocado oil
  • 12-15 large shrimp
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp spg (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic 1:1:1)
  • 8 oz white wine — dry chablis or chardonnay
  • 2 tbsp parsley
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 2 lemons — zest and juice, no seeds
  • 1 cup reserved pasta water

Directions

  1. Bring pot of water to boil with ¼ cup salt.
  2. Briefly cook fresh pasta 1-3 minutes or follow instructions on box of dry pasta.
  3. When cooked, strain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking.
  4. Reserve pasta.
  5. Add avocado oil to hot sauté pan.
  6. Add shrimp and garlic at same time. Season with 1 tbsp salt, pepper, garlic. Cook until garlic starts to brown.
  7. Add white wine and reduce by ⅓.
  8. Add cooked pasta, parsley, butter, and lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  9. Work butter into wine reduction creating creamy sauce. Add reserved pasta water as needed.
  10. Plate in large bowl. Place pasta in bottom, place shrimp around outside of dish, and pour sauce over entire dish.
  11. Garnish with Parmesan, parsley, and lemon zest.

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