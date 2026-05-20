Seafood Made Simple
Get ready for a sensational seafood feast with Chef Jon Walker from The Tides Market! Today, we are serving up a rich, comforting Clam Chowder that is a beloved family holiday tradition, alongside a bright, garlicky Shrimp Scampi that comes together in mere minutes.
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Clam Chowder
Ingredients
- 4 oz bacon, small dice
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup onion, small dice
- 1 cup celery, small dice
- ¼ cup garlic
- ¼ cup + 1 tbsp ap flour
- 1 tbsp creole
- 1 tbsp spg
- 1 qt fish stock, vegetable stock, or water
- 2 cups potatoes, peeled, small dice, cooked
- 1 ½ lb chopped clams, reserve clam juice if any
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 tbsp ‘squirt squirt’ (2 parts Worcestershire, 1 part Crystal hot sauce)
- 3 bay leaves
Directions
- Crisp bacon in large pan and remove – set aside for garnish.
- Add butter, onions, celery, and garlic. Sweat – no color on vegetables.
- Add flour and seasonings and cook 5 minutes.
- Add fish stock and reserved clam juice, bring to boil.
- Steam potatoes in steamer or boil for about 15 minutes or until fork tender.
- Add potatoes, clams, heavy cream, and squirt.
- Bring back to boil, add bay leaves, and simmer 20 minutes.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Garnish with bacon and green onions.
Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients
- 12 oz cooked linguini
- 1 oz avocado oil
- 12-15 large shrimp
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp spg (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic 1:1:1)
- 8 oz white wine — dry chablis or chardonnay
- 2 tbsp parsley
- 3 tbsp butter
- 2 lemons — zest and juice, no seeds
- 1 cup reserved pasta water
Directions
- Bring pot of water to boil with ¼ cup salt.
- Briefly cook fresh pasta 1-3 minutes or follow instructions on box of dry pasta.
- When cooked, strain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking.
- Reserve pasta.
- Add avocado oil to hot sauté pan.
- Add shrimp and garlic at same time. Season with 1 tbsp salt, pepper, garlic. Cook until garlic starts to brown.
- Add white wine and reduce by ⅓.
- Add cooked pasta, parsley, butter, and lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Work butter into wine reduction creating creamy sauce. Add reserved pasta water as needed.
- Plate in large bowl. Place pasta in bottom, place shrimp around outside of dish, and pour sauce over entire dish.
- Garnish with Parmesan, parsley, and lemon zest.
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