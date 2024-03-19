LIVE: Florida Presidential Preference Primary results

Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election was held today.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that in partisan office contests in a primary election, a voter may only vote for the party's candidates in which he or she is registered. That's why different ballot styles exist in a primary election. The voter's ballot style is tied to his or her party affiliation.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will start coming in.

There were several races in Pinellas County, including the race for mayor in Clearwater.

