Trump, Biden secure victories in Tuesday's primaries, advancing towards a rematch

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump moved closer to a November rematch, primary voters around the country on Tuesday urged their favored candidate to keep up the fight and worried about what might happen if their side loses this fall.

There was little suspense about Tuesday's results as both candidates are already their parties' presumptive nominees. Trump easily won Republican primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

Biden did the same except in Florida, where Democrats had canceled their primary and opted to award all 224 of their delegates to Biden.

Instead, the primaries and key downballot races became a reflection of the national political mood. With many Americans unenthusiastic about 2024’s choice for the White House, both Biden and Trump’s campaigns are working to fire up their bases by tearing into each other and warning of the perils of the opponent.

Other races beyond the presidency also offer insight into the national political landscape. In Ohio's GOP Senate primary, Trump-backed Bernie Moreno triumphed over challengers Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

In California’s 20th District, nine candidates are competing to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who resigned in December following his ouster from the speakership by members of his own party.

Ohio congressional primary

In Ohio's 6th Congressional District, voters are choosing the nominees to replace former Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, who resigned in January to become the president of Youngstown State University.

Ohio Republicans are also deciding a U.S. Senate primary featuring state Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall in a key race that could help determine control of the Senate.

Illinois congressional primary

Illinois is holding state primaries Tuesday besides the presidential contests. Three incumbent members of Congress face competitive challenges from within their parties.

