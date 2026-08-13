Mexican Roasted Chicken (Pollo Asado) with Easy Chicken Consommé

The Brief Whole chicken is marinated in a citrus-herb blend and roasted to create authentic Mexican Pollo Asado. The roasted chicken carcass is then simmered with vegetables and cilantro stems to make chicken consommé. Carved chicken is served hot alongside the rich broth, fresh cilantro and lime juice.



A fresh whole chicken is marinated in a vibrant blend of orange juice, lime, agave and spices before roasting to deep perfection. The remaining bones are then transformed into a rich, comforting chicken consommé to serve with the meal.

• 1 whole chicken, 4–5 lbs

• ½ cup oil

• ½ white onion, roughly chopped

• 4 garlic cloves

• ½ cup fresh orange juice

• 2 tbsp fresh lime juice

• 2 tbsp pineapple juice

• 2 tbsp agave

• ½ cup fresh cilantro

• 1½ tbsp Chef Secret Seasoning

• 1 tsp annatto seed

• 1 tsp ground coriander

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1 tsp Mexican oregano

• ½ tsp black pepper

• Kosher salt, to taste

Marinade

Blend all marinade ingredients until smooth. Reserve ¼ cup before adding the raw chicken for the final glaze.

Chicken

1. Spatchcock chicken and pat dry.

2. Coat thoroughly with marinade; cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

3. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before roasting. Heat oven to 350°F.

4. Place skin-side up on a roasting rack. Roast 45–75 minutes, depending on size.

5. Brush with reserved marinade during the final 10–15 minutes.

6. Cook until breast reaches 160–165°F and thighs about 175°F. Rest before carving.

EASY CHICKEN CONSOMMÉ

Ingredients: Remaining chicken bones/carcass • 1 large white onion, quartered • 2 carrots, roughly chopped • 2 celery stalks, roughly

chopped • 4 garlic cloves, smashed • ½ bunch cilantro stems • 1 bay leaf • 1 tsp whole black peppercorns • 10–12 cups cold water • Salt

and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Place chicken bones, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaf and peppercorns in a stockpot; cover with cold water.

2. Bring slowly to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat and skim as needed. Do not aggressively boil.

3. Simmer uncovered 2½–3 hours; add cilantro stems for the final 20–30 minutes.

4. Strain, return broth to the pot, and reduce 20–30 minutes until rich and concentrated.

5. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

TO SERVE

Carve the chicken and serve with a small amount of hot consommé alongside or spooned around it. Finish with fresh

cilantro and lime juice or lime wedges