Dream-home fantasies become a reality inside these luxury vacation homes in Kissimmee

At first glance, the home might seem right out of an episode of MTV Cribs.

Only, it isn't a celebrity home, it's a vacation home in Kissimmee you can rent -- and with top-tier amenities, Reunion Homes General Manager Kevin Baker said. You'll want to make sure your vacation at one of these homes is an extended visit.

"We have bowling alleys, we have gulf swing simulators, all kinds of fun things," said Baker. "Even one that has a basketball court in it."

With homes ranging from one bedroom condos to mansions like the Eagle Bay home.

"It's a ‘feel,' you know," said Baker. "You come in this house and it's a good feel. Most of the people come back, and they rent the same house, they say we've got to come back and reserve this for the next year."

The Eagle Bay home features ten bedrooms and bathrooms, and can sleep up to 26. On a walking tour, Baker said the theme rooms are on the second floor, where guests can also find a movie-theatre and game room.

The opulence continues outside, with a lazy river that leads into a full-size pool. Extra security ensures the utmost safety for guests, Baker explained.

"You have to push the button as you're leaving the house toward the pool, and that alarm is at a high enough height so little kids can't push it," he said.

It's hard to imagine you'd run out of things to do, but Cori Powers with Experience Kissimmee said if that's the case, there's plenty more to do.

"You're 15 minutes away from Disney's front doors," Power said. "We have air boating, we have zip-lining, we have hot air balloons."

In the past four years, Osceola County has experienced a 470 percent growth in vacation homes, but they're not all estate-style like Eagle Bay. At the Masters-Nicklaus House down the road from Eagle Bay, vacationers can find a smaller home, that is about $300 per night.

A quick look inside shows a kitchen with an open-floor plan, several bedrooms, an outdoor pool and a garage that has been converted into a game room.

"A lot of our homes have converted their garages into fun little gaming things for the family," Baker said.

Whether it's Eagle Bay or Master's Nicklaus, family seems to be the theme these homes have in common.

"It's almost like a family reunion, and that's why we named it "Reunion Resort," Baker said.

"It's a place to come back, relax at the end of the day, be able to cook some meals, hangout by the pool. Just be together all under one roof," said Powers.