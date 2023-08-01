Winning numbers drawn for $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot (8/1/2023)

Is today, August 1, the day? The nation awaits the lucky $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner as a drawing was held Tuesday night.

Below are the winning numbers for the top prize:

8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the Mega Ball number being 12.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, lottery officials have not made an announcement on whether the winning ticket was sold.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, four tickets sold in California were worth more than $13,000 after the tickets matched four of the six numbers Tuesday.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

