Tropical Storm Fay weakens after nearly reaching hurricane strength

The Brief Tropical Storm Fay weakened Monday morning after nearly reaching hurricane strength over the open Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the system poses no threat to land and sits much closer to Europe and Africa. Computer models show wind shear building in the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season continues into October.



Tropical Storm Fay weakened over the open ocean early Monday after nearly reaching hurricane strength, according to meteorologists.

Atlantic storm trajectory

What we know:

Tropical Storm Fay is losing strength and remains out at sea, posing no threat to the United States or any landmass.

The storm sits in the eastern Atlantic, positioning it much closer to Europe and Africa than North America.

Forecasters expect the system to mill around in the open ocean for several more days before completely dissipating.

It has now been 325 days since the last Atlantic hurricane, Melissa, made landfall on Oct. 31, 2025.

Long-range weather forecast

What we don't know:

Meteorologists do not know if another named storm will form soon, though tropical activity typically surges in the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico during October.

Computer models currently show significant wind shear setting up across the Gulf, which could potentially disrupt new storms from organizing.

Forecasters stress that plenty of hurricane season remains, and weather teams will continue monitoring atmospheric conditions.