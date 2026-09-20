Tropical Storm Fay forms in Atlantic, unlikely to become hurricane

The Brief Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the northeastern Atlantic as the sixth named storm of the 2026 hurricane season. Forecasters expect dry air and wind shear to weaken the compact storm, preventing it from reaching hurricane strength. Located more than 2,700 miles away near the Azores, the system poses no threat to Florida or the U.S. mainland.



Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the northeastern Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Fay forecast Atlantic

The backstory:

Fay had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as of the latest update and is located about 450 miles southwest of the Azores. The storm is more than 2,700 miles from Florida.

Fay is currently in an environment that is conducive to maintaining its strength, but forecasters expect those conditions to change.

Dry air and increasing wind shear are expected to move into the system, weakening the small and compact storm.

Fay is expected to make an abrupt turn and move southwest over the Atlantic. As it does, increasing wind shear and dry air intrusion are expected to further weaken the system.

The unfavorable conditions are expected to prevent Fay from reaching hurricane strength.

Florida hurricane threat tracking

Local perspective:

Fay is far from Florida and is not expected to pose a threat to the state.

The storm's location more than 2,700 miles from Florida puts it well out in the Atlantic, and its forecast track is expected to take it away from the U.S.

Atlantic hurricane season update

Dig deeper:

Despite Fay becoming the Atlantic season's sixth named storm, the basin has yet to produce a hurricane this year.

The last Atlantic hurricane was Hurricane Melissa, which reached hurricane strength on Oct. 31, 2025.