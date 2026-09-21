Armed man in Michael Myers mask robs Inverness liquor store: CCSO

The Brief Authorities are searching for an armed suspect following a liquor store robbery in Inverness. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported the individual took off on foot toward the Highlands area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line immediately.



A man wearing a Michael Myers mask robbed a Citrus County liquor store and fled on foot, sparking an active manhunt by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inverness armed robbery search

What we know:

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at Citrus Liquor, located at 712 US Hwy 41 S in Inverness on Sunday. Investigators said the man ran heading west into the Highlands area.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogger pants, black shoes with white soles, a crossbody bag and a Michael Myers mask.

Citrus County Sheriff response

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details regarding what was stolen during the robbery or if anyone was injured.

Community safety alert

What you can do:

Anyone who sees this individual or has information about his location should call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.