Armed man in Michael Myers mask robs Inverness liquor store: CCSO
INVERNESS, Fla. - A man wearing a Michael Myers mask robbed a Citrus County liquor store and fled on foot, sparking an active manhunt by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Inverness armed robbery search
What we know:
Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at Citrus Liquor, located at 712 US Hwy 41 S in Inverness on Sunday. Investigators said the man ran heading west into the Highlands area.
Authorities described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogger pants, black shoes with white soles, a crossbody bag and a Michael Myers mask.
Citrus County Sheriff response
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released details regarding what was stolen during the robbery or if anyone was injured.
Community safety alert
What you can do:
Anyone who sees this individual or has information about his location should call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, which posted details about the active response on social media.