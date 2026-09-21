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Armed man in Michael Myers mask robs Inverness liquor store: CCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Citrus County
Published September 21, 2026 6:30 AM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 6:30 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for an armed suspect following a liquor store robbery in Inverness.
    • The Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported the individual took off on foot toward the Highlands area.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line immediately.

INVERNESS, Fla. - A man wearing a Michael Myers mask robbed a Citrus County liquor store and fled on foot, sparking an active manhunt by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Inverness armed robbery search

What we know:

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at Citrus Liquor, located at 712 US Hwy 41 S in Inverness on Sunday. Investigators said the man ran heading west into the Highlands area.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogger pants, black shoes with white soles, a crossbody bag and a Michael Myers mask.

Citrus County Sheriff response

What we don't know:

 Deputies have not released details regarding what was stolen during the robbery or if anyone was injured. 

Community safety alert

What you can do:

Anyone who sees this individual or has information about his location should call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 352-249-2790.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, which posted details about the active response on social media.

Citrus CountyCrime and Public Safety