1 critically injured after being shot in St. Petersburg, police say

A man suffered critical injuries after being shot in St. Petersburg shortly after midnight, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened outside That Damn New York Liquor Store located at 1443 16th Avenue South.

According to police, a crowd was socializing in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to an area hospital and where police say he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.

