Tampa Bay Olympians: Meet the local, Florida athletes competing in 2024 Olympic Games

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are finally here, with the Opening Ceremony kicking things off on Friday, and the Sunshine State will be well represented.

Dozens of Floridians will be competing in the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, including a plethora of Tampa Bay athletes.

USF's six athletes are the most of any school in the American Athletic Conference.

Zahria Allers-Liburd is a current student-athlete representing St. Kitts & Nevis and competing in the preliminary round for the 100m dash

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is a current student-athlete representing Ghana and competing in the preliminary round for the 100m dash and the 3x100 relay

Katie Kitching is a former student-athlete at USF representing New Zealand in women's soccer

Bethy Mununga is a former student-athlete at USF representing Belgium in women's basketball

Evelyn Viens is a former student-athlete at USF representing Canada in women's soccer

Romaine Beckford is a former student-athlete at USF and two-time NCAA National Champion representing Jamaica and competing in the high jump.

Parker Valby

Former Florida Gator and East Lake High School Alum Parker Valby has been setting the world on fire as of late and will look to continue her success in Paris.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 29: Parker Valby competes in the women's 10,000 meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She had a senior season to remember in Gainesville, winning a combined five national titles in Track and Field.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 6: Parker Valby of the Florida Gators races to a first place finish in the 10,000 meter run during the Division I Mens and Womens Outdoor Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field on June 6, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Pho Expand

At the U.S. Olympic trials, Valby finished fourth in the 5000m and second in the 10,000m. While neither result gave her the automatic spot on the U.S. Olympic team, she was added to the roster shortly after the trials ended. Her focus is on the 10,000m race in Paris.

Bobby Finke

Florida Gator and Clearwater native, Bobby Finke, will be showing out for Team USA, as well. The swimmer will be defending his two gold medals from the 2020 Games.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Robert Finke of Team United States poses in the podium of Men's 1500m Freestyle on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Ge Expand

He started his career swimming for Saint Petersburg Aquatics.

Danielle Collins

Tennis star Danielle Collins is competing on Saturday in the first round women's singles. She'll take on Laura Sigermund from Germany.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Danielle Collins of United States plays a forehand to Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia in her Ladies' Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Expand

She had her best showing ever at Wimbledon earlier this month, where she advanced to the Round of 16 before losing in two sets to the eventual women's champion, Barbora Krejčíková.

She's currently ranked No. 9 in the world in the WTA rankings.

Brody Malone, Steve Nedoroscik, and Shane Wiskus

Brody Malone and Steve Nedoroscik will be representing the United States and competing in team qualifications for the gymnastics team. Shane Wiskus will be going as well as a traveling alternate.

The trio has been training full-time in Sarasota. They say they've formed a brotherhood through setbacks and injuries.

Malone is returning to the Olympics as the veteran of the team after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Noah Lyons

Also competing is Noah Lyons, who grew up in Clearwater. He's competing in the newest Olympic sailing event - the IQFoil, similar to windsurfing, but instead of floating, it appears like you're flying over the water.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 28: Noah Lyons of Team United States competes in the Men's Windsurfing (IQFoil) Sailing Race at Confradia Nautica del Pacifco on Day 8 of the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 28, 2023 in Algarrobo, Chile. (Photo by Ezra Expand

He punched his ticket to the Olympic Games in Miami at the trials with his family. He's also a USF alum.

Erriyon Knighton

Erriyon Knighton will be competing for Team USA in Track and Field. He was born in Tampa and attended Hillsborough High School. He competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as well.

Kamren Larsen

Kamren Larsen, who lives in Oldsmar, will be competing in BMX racing. He notably becomes the first African American BMX Olympian.

Since turning pro in 2018, he's earned the title of USA BMX Rookie Pro of the Year, along with 2024 BMX National Champion.

Kyle Dagostino

Kyle Dagostino is representing Tampa as an alternate for the U.S. Men's National Volleyball Team.

He is a Berkeley Prep alum. There, he led the school to its first volleyball state championships.

Below are some other Olympians representing the Tampa Bay area and Sunshine State this year:

Nelly Korda hails from Bradenton and is representing Team USA in women's basketball. She earned a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics

Emma Weyant comes from Sarasota and is representing Team USA in swimming. The current Florida Gator earned a silver medal in the 2020 games.

Victor Montalvo, from Kissimmee, is representing Team USA in one of the games' newest events, break dancing. Known as ‘B-boy Victor,' he's the highest-ranked American breaker