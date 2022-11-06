Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 in custody following welfare check in St. Pete, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning. 

According to SPPD, officers were called to check on the welfare of a woman at 5055 3rd Avenue S. at 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they discovered the woman dead and her death is considered suspicious.

According to SPPD, one person is in custody and is being questioned at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 