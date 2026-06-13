Man charged with DUI after being stopped with 34 open containers in car: FHP

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The Brief A man was arrested after being pulled over for speeding on I-75 in Pasco County. FHP said a State Trooper observed that Conor Parady was heavily intoxicated, with open containers in his car. Parady was arrested and charged with DUI.



A man was pulled over and charged with a DUI after speeding over 90 mph on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP DUI arrest

What we know:

FHP said a state trooper patrolling northbound I-75 at the 280 milepost in Pasco County spotted a speeding motorist.

The vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling over 90 miles per hour and passed the trooper. The trooper then performed a traffic stop and noted that the driver appeared heavily intoxicated.

FHP said the driver was in possession of 34 open containers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A photo provided by FHP shows empty White Claw containers on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver, Conor William Parady, 33, of San Antonio was arrested for a DUI with a BAC of 0.177%, over the legal limit of 0.008%.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Parady will face any other charges.