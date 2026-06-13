Man charged with DUI after being stopped with 34 open containers in car: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A man was pulled over and charged with a DUI after speeding over 90 mph on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP DUI arrest
What we know:
FHP said a state trooper patrolling northbound I-75 at the 280 milepost in Pasco County spotted a speeding motorist.
The vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling over 90 miles per hour and passed the trooper. The trooper then performed a traffic stop and noted that the driver appeared heavily intoxicated.
FHP said the driver was in possession of 34 open containers.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
A photo provided by FHP shows empty White Claw containers on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, Conor William Parady, 33, of San Antonio was arrested for a DUI with a BAC of 0.177%, over the legal limit of 0.008%.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if Parady will face any other charges.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.