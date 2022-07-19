1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Dover, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County deputies are trying to determine what led up to the death of a woman after a reported shooting in Dover.

After 10 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived in the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the woman, as well as a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

They said the man is cooperating with detectives and is expected to be OK.

Officials are still trying to determine a possible motive for the shooting and they are describing the woman's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.