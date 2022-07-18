Investigators look for leads after 21-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Tampa

Tampa police said they need the community's help in solving the shooting death of 21-year-old Antonio Richardson. He was killed May 29 in a drive-by shooting right in front of his home on North Bay Street.

He died just a few feet from his front door.

"This is a family that is grieving," said Tampa Police Department spokesperson Eddy Durkin. "They are never going to heal from it."

Police said Richardson was celebrating a family member's high school graduation when someone drove by and opened fire. Another victim was treated and released. Police are looking for a light-colored, four-door sedan.

"At this point, detectives are asking the community to step forward," said Durkin. "They have some leads, they are following up on others, but we need information from the community as well. Somebody out there knows something that happened."

Police haven't said if they have any idea what the motive was, or whether this was a targeted or random shooting. Family members told FOX 13 they are living in fear.

"We are not going to rule out anything at this point," said Durkin. "We just know that we want to bring these shooters to justice."

The family saind Richardson was a "good kid" who worked in landscaping.

"I can't even imagine what the family is going through at this point," said Durkin. "They want closure. They want the person who did this to be held responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130 or calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.