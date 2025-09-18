1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pasco County motorcycle crash

The Brief A motorcycle crash in Hudson claimed the life of a 33-year-old New Port Richey man on Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of US-19 and New York Avenue. The motorcyclist’s passenger, a 32-year-old New Port Richey woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash.



A motorcyclist is dead, and his passengers suffered serious injuries in a crash on Thursday morning in Hudson.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling eastbound on New York Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m. as an 80-year-old Hudson woman in an Infiniti M35 was traveling westbound on New York Avenue.

At the intersection of US-19, troopers say the Hudson woman turned in front of the motorcyclist and he crashed into her vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

His passenger, a 32-year-old New Port Richey woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Hudson woman was not injured in the crash.