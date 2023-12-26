1 dead, 2 injured on Christmas after crash on US-301: FHP

article

A 20-year-old Riverview woman died after a crash in Hillsborough County on Monday night, according to officials.

Troopers say a 20-year-old Gibsonton man was driving a Chrysler 300 south on US-301 just before 8:30 p.m. A 16-year-old Ruskin boy was driving a Toyota Avalon in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says at the intersection of Bills Tucker Road, the Gibsonton man turned left into the path of the Toyota.

The Toyota hit the Chrysler, according to troopers.

Officials say all the occupants of both cars, including a 20-year-old Riverview woman who was a passenger in the Chrysler, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The woman died at the hospital, according to FHP.

Authorities say none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.