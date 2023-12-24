17-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Wesley Chapel: FHP

article

Authorities say they are searching for the driver who hit a 17-year-old Wesley Chapel man on Saturday night.

According to troopers, officials are looking for a dark-colored 2014-2016 model Nissan Pathfinder that was headed west on Chancey Road around 10:11 p.m.

At the intersection of Bellmeade Court, a 17-year-old was walking across the road in a marked crosswalk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the unknown driver failed to stop and hit the pedestrian.

The 17-year-old died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

Authorities say the driver did not stop to help and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.