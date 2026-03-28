1 dead after multivehicle crash in Spring Hill: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - One woman is dead after a multivehicle crash in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Horizon Drive in Spring Hill in a Kia Forte when she drove into the path of a Mercedes SUV driven by a 64-year-old Spring Hill man.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
FHP says the two drivers collided, and the Mercedes spun to a stop in the eastbound lanes. While the Kia spun into the westbound lanes where it was struck a second time by a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 30-year-old Spring Hill woman.
The crash closed all lanes on Spring Hill Drive in the afternoon, according to Hernando Fire Rescue.
The 75-year-old driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The drivers of the Mercedes and the Toyota both suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if any cars had passengers.
The Source: This article was written using information from a Florida Highway Patrol press release.