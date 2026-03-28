1 dead after multivehicle crash in Spring Hill: FHP

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The Brief One woman is dead after a multivehicle crash in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Saturday afternoon crash temporarily closed all lanes on Spring Hill Drive at Horizon Drive. Other drivers suffered minor injuries.



One woman is dead after a multivehicle crash in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Horizon Drive in Spring Hill in a Kia Forte when she drove into the path of a Mercedes SUV driven by a 64-year-old Spring Hill man.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says the two drivers collided, and the Mercedes spun to a stop in the eastbound lanes. While the Kia spun into the westbound lanes where it was struck a second time by a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 30-year-old Spring Hill woman.

The crash closed all lanes on Spring Hill Drive in the afternoon, according to Hernando Fire Rescue.

The 75-year-old driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The drivers of the Mercedes and the Toyota both suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any cars had passengers.