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1 dead after multivehicle crash in Spring Hill: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  March 28, 2026 6:08pm EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • One woman is dead after a multivehicle crash in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The Saturday afternoon crash temporarily closed all lanes on Spring Hill Drive at Horizon Drive.
    • Other drivers suffered minor injuries.

SPRING HILL, Fla. - One woman is dead after a multivehicle crash in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Horizon Drive in Spring Hill in a Kia Forte when she drove into the path of a Mercedes SUV driven by a 64-year-old Spring Hill man.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says the two drivers collided, and the Mercedes spun to a stop in the eastbound lanes. While the Kia spun into the westbound lanes where it was struck a second time by a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 30-year-old Spring Hill woman.

The crash closed all lanes on Spring Hill Drive in the afternoon, according to Hernando Fire Rescue.

The 75-year-old driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The drivers of the Mercedes and the Toyota both suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any cars had passengers. 

The Source: This article was written using information from a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Hernando County