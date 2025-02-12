1 dead after taking their own life in shooting at Haines City hospital

The Brief One person is dead after taking their own life in a shooting at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital. The patient was in the room alone when it happened, and staff came running after they heard the gunshot. Police are working to determine how the gun got inside the hospital.



One person is dead after taking their own life in a shooting at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City Wednesday morning.

Police don't normally talk publicly about suicides, but in this case, the Haines City Police Department said they felt it was important, because it happened at a hospital. They wanted to reiterate to the public that there was no threat.

What we know:

The call came in at around 9:45 a.m., according to police. The patient was in a room alone when it happened, and police said staff came running when they heard a single gunshot go off.

Right now, they are working to get in touch with the victim's family. Police spent hours clearing the building after it happened.

What they're saying:

"Any time you have something happen at a venue such as a hospital, a school, a shopping mall, anything like that, we want to make sure the public is informed," said Haines City Police Chief Gregory Goreck. "We want to have transparency, so they understand that there is no danger to anyone who may be visiting that location, who may already be at that location."

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine how the gun got inside the hospital, and they are also trying to develop a reliable history of the patient's mental health. Haines City police could not yet say why the patient had been admitted to the hospital in the first place.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Haines City Police Department.

