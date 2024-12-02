1 escapes Holiday house fire that killed man, dog: PCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly house fire that claimed the lives of a man and a dog has been deemed accidental by the Pasco County Fire Marshal.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the 3800 block of Bowen St. in Holiday.

Firefighters said when they got to the burning house, they were told that one person and multiple animals were inside the home.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, crews contained the fire to the front bedroom where they found a 60-year-old man.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says a man and a dog were killed in a house fire in Holiday on Monday morning.

Firefighters also removed two dogs from the home. One survived, but one did not.

Another person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed, according to PCFR.

