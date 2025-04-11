Grady Judd: Man with knife who wanted to be shot, killed by deputy in Lake Wales

The Brief Suspect went into two homes in Polk County and told those living there he wanted to be shot. Suspect came at deputies with a knife and was shot and killed Friday afternoon. The name of the man has not been released.



A Polk County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Friday afternoon after the man came at them with a knife, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

The backstory:

Judd said the man, whose name has not been released, went into the garage of a 78-year-old man on Masterpiece Road and asked for a gun. The suspect also told the homeowner that he wanted to be shot and killed. The homeowner told the suspect to leave, and he did.

A short time later the suspect went into the house of a woman and told her he wanted to be killed, according to Judd. The lady told him to leave, and he did.

A 911 call was made to the sheriff's office telling them what the man had done. Deputies arrived and tried to resolve the matter, but the suspect came toward them with the knife saying he wanted to be killed, said Judd.

One of the deputies opened fire, killing the man.

What they're saying:

"This man is dangerous. He presented himself as dangerous, and he asked to be shot. He demanded to be shot, and then he asked us to shoot him, so we obliged him. He asked for it and he got it. Our deputies were in a position of grave danger and risk, and they protected themselves," said Judd.

Judd said last night the suspect went into another home and took food out of the refrigerator and started to eat. The homeowner demanded that he leave and he did. Judd said they were not called for assistance in that case.

Dig deeper:

The suspect is from the Gainesville area and had been in Lake Wales for the last two weeks staying with friends, according to Judd.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: