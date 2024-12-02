Florida package thieves face stiffer penalties this holiday season

As you click your way through your holiday shopping list on Cyber Monday, be aware you may not be the only one eagerly awaiting the arrival of the gifts you’ve purchased. Every year, opportunistic thieves go door to door hoping to scoop up packages before homeowners do.

According to Tampa police, package theft more than doubled during the holiday season last year.

TPD says it will have an increased presence in neighborhoods this year, hoping to deter and catch would-be porch thieves.

A new Florida law could mean jail time for porch piracy: it’s now a first-degree misdemeanor to steal property that is less than $40 in value, but any subsequent violation will be charged as a third-degree felony. Stealing any item worth more than $40 is also a third-degree felony.

While cameras can catch thieves in the act and may act as a deterrence, all too often the criminals don’t care. Some have even gone to great lengths to disguise their appearance and trick homeowners and neighbors.

A man in Racine, WI recently discovered the delivery man recorded on his camera was actually a thief wearing a FedEx uniform who appeared just after the real delivery person dropped off his new phone.

A home owner says a man wearing a FedEx uniform took a package from his porch.

Law enforcement recommends reporting any theft to your local police or sheriff’s office immediately.

Many times, thieves will target entire neighborhoods, so any video or information you have could help them follow the trail to catch criminals. You should also tell your neighbors as well. You’re likely not the only victim and increasing neighborhood awareness can keep others from becoming victims.

Beyond security cameras, experts also recommend the following tips to protect your online orders:

Here are some other ways to protect your orders:

Find an alternate delivery location: many retailers will offer delivery to a secure locker, or a local store for pick up. Some carriers will hold a package at their facility, or you can consider having a package delivered to your office or asking a neighbor if you can deliver there if you know they’re home during the day.

Consider purchasing and installing an outdoor lockbox for deliveries

Monitor your shipment tracking information so you know when to expect the package: less time on your doorstep means less opportunity for criminals. If you’re ordering to a loved one’s house, make sure to share the tracking info with them as well.

