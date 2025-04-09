Target coming to new major shopping, dining and retail center in Haines City

The Brief A Target is coming to the new major shopping, dining and retail center in Haines City. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the Crossroads Village Center. The first phase of the project will be completed by Fall of 2026 with Target wanting to open by October.



Haines City, one of the state and nation's fastest-growing cities, will soon feature a new shopping, dining, and living experience.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the Crossroads Village Center, which will be located at 1005 US-17 92 W off of US-27.

The 400,000-square-foot center will offer retail, dining, residential and rooftop entertainment. One of the major retailers coming will be Target, although there's interest from other national chains, restaurants, hotels and residential communities.

City officials say they're trying to create a village-type environment with a lot of amenities.

What they're saying:

"Haines City will be the place to be," said Vice Mayor, Morris West. "Haines City will be the place that you will want to travel from Orlando, from Tampa, from Lakeland and as far as Fort Lauderdale to come to Haines City."

It's a project that started back in 2018 after multiple requests from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District were denied, but finally the city and the developer, Black Mountain Group, received approval.

Haines City is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and country and with that comes traffic, which city officials say they're working to alleviate.

"We're adding some traffic lights to slow some traffic down on Highway 27 but with this village being here, it's going to speak volumes for Haines City," said West.

Target is coming to a new major shopping, dining and retail center in Haines City.

Syed Raza, the project's developer, says the project will have a huge economic impact.

"Hundreds of jobs are being created here," said Raza. "This will become an area worth millions of dollars in trade. We estimate north of a few hundred million dollars of trade that will take place here on the site which is good for the residents here."

Timeline:

The first phase of the project will be completed by Fall of 2026 with Target wanting to open by October.

Phase two will start early next year, which includes retail and condo buildings, and possibly an assisted living facility.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Carla Bayron.

