1 found shot inside crashed vehicle in St. Pete

By
Published  July 10, 2025 4:55pm EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • One person was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in St. Petersburg on Thursday afternoon.
    • The victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.
    • The driver of the vehicle suspected of being involved is being questioned by police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon, according to officers. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they responded to the call just before 12:30 p.m. along 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South. 

Officials said the 19-year-old was found shot inside the crashed vehicle. His 18-year-old brother was also injured during the crash, but authorities said he didn't suffer from any gunshot wounds. 

Both the 19-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The 19-year-old is in critical condition while his brother is in stable condition, according to SPPD. 

The suspected vehicle involved was found, and officers said they have a person of interest in custody who they are questioning. Investigators said no arrest has been made. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

