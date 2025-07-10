1 found shot inside crashed vehicle in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon, according to officers.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said they responded to the call just before 12:30 p.m. along 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South.
Dig deeper:
Officials said the 19-year-old was found shot inside the crashed vehicle. His 18-year-old brother was also injured during the crash, but authorities said he didn't suffer from any gunshot wounds.
Both the 19-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The 19-year-old is in critical condition while his brother is in stable condition, according to SPPD.
The suspected vehicle involved was found, and officers said they have a person of interest in custody who they are questioning. Investigators said no arrest has been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Petersburg Police Department.