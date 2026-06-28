1 hospitalized after officer involved shooting in St. Pete: SPPD

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The Brief The officer involved shooting occurred on Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting occurred while the officer was responding to a call on Pershing Street. SPPD said the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force has been activated to investigate the incident.



The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Pershing Street Northeast.

St. Pete officer involved shooting

What we know:

SPPD said the shooting occurred at 11:15 a.m. while responding to a call.

The officer was not hurt, but a man was injured and transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

SPPD has not released any additional details.

It is unclear what type of call the officer was responding to, or what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.