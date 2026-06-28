1 hospitalized after officer involved shooting in St. Pete: SPPD
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Pershing Street Northeast.
St. Pete officer involved shooting
What we know:
SPPD said the shooting occurred at 11:15 a.m. while responding to a call.
The officer was not hurt, but a man was injured and transported to the hospital.
What we don't know:
SPPD has not released any additional details.
It is unclear what type of call the officer was responding to, or what led up to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from St. Pete Police Department.