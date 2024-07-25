10 families displaced after fire at Hillsborough County apartment complex

Ten families are out of their homes after a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the Turtle Creek Apartments off Bearss Ave. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, HCFR said.

It took crews nearly an hour to get the flames under control, fire officials said, with a total of 12 units impacted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

No injuries were reported, according to investigators.

One dog did not survive, but crews were able to rescue a cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter